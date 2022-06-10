With summer finally here, children and parents can now look forward to the upcoming CVCA 40th annual car show. The event takes place in Logan, Utah, at the Cache County Fairgrounds beginning June 30 and ending July 1. This year, the event will provide entertainment, give away two cars, and more.

Entertainment:

The weekend festivities begin with performances by Granger Smith and special guests Earl Dibbles Jr. and Sawyer Brown. The concert will take place on June 30 at 7:00 pm. You will need to buy a separate ticket for the show. You can purchase tickets at Lee’s Marketplace located in any of the following locations:



Logan

Smithfield

Ogden

Heber City

North Salt Lake

You can also purchase tickets online at https://purchase.growtix.com/events/landing/Cache_Valley_Cruise_In_2022.

Be Part of the Show:

There are seven different ways for someone to participate in the event.

Camping:

The CVCA is allowing those who are attending the event to camp out. There are certain spots and areas where people are allowed to stake out. To reserve a site, you can contact Gordon May at 435-770-9879 or Brandon Douglas at 435-512-3471.

Registration:

People attending the event can also sign their car up to participate in the car show. To register a vehicle, visit https://cvcacruisein.com/be-part-of-the-show/registration/.

Spectators:

The easiest way to be a part of the show is to attend. Admission to the event for people 18 years and older is $10, while participants 17 years old and younger get into the car show for free.

Sponsors:

If interested in sponsoring the car show, contact sponsors@CacheValleyCruisein.Com. There are different sponsorship levels, beginning at bronze and ending at diamond. Different levels of sponsorship coincide with the amount of money donated. Therefore, as the tiers descend, the number of benefits provided to the company will decrease.

Swap Meet:

The CVCA has also arranged a swap meet to take place. All spaces will be $30 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Plots will be available to purchase on the morning of June 30.

Top Rod of Utah:

An all-new feature of the CVCA car show, the Top Rod of Utah, is aimed at allowing participants to observe high-end cars. The cars involved in Top Rod are there by invitation only, but to inquire about entering a vehicle, email Toprod@Cachevalleycruisein.com.

Vendors:

In addition to having a plethora of entertainment options, the event will also feature food and automotive products. Vendors are requested to be open on Thursday From 11:00 am To 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Saturday From 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. For questions regarding becoming a vendor, contact Vendors@CacheValleyCruisein.Com.

Car Giveaway:

Perhaps the most significant event in the car show, the car giveaway, features two beautiful automobiles. The first car available is a 1968 Blue Ford Mustang. The second car is a 1993 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Ruby Red Corvette. Each automobile is stacked up on accessories and perks. The winner will take home both cars so long as they are 18 years or older.

Schedule:

June 30, 2022:

Notable events on Thursday include the Top Rod of Utah, Swap Meet, and the concert. The Top Rod of Utah begins at 8 am and ends at 5 pm, while the Swap Meet is from 10 am - 5 pm. The concert will start at 7:00 pm, but the gates will open at 6:00 pm.

July 1, 2022:

Events on Friday include Show-N-Shine, a drive from Logan to Bear Lake, and the Sock Hop. The Show-N-Shine is from 9:00 am - 4:30 pm, while the cruise from Logan to Bear Lake will start at 10:00 am. The Sock Hop will be that night, beginning at 8:00 pm.

July 2, 2022:

Friday will feature multiple activities that you will not want to miss. Beginning at 10:00 am is the Top Rod of Utah Awards Ceremony. Then, the general car show awards ceremony will take place in the rodeo arena at 5:00 pm. Next, the drawing for the giveaway car will begin at 6:00, which is a necessary time to remember as you must be present to win the automobiles. Finally, there will be a cruising parade on Main street beginning at 6:30 pm to finish the festivities.