Did you know around half of home buyers admit they cried at least once during the process of buying a new home? Many compare the stress of buying or building a new home to being fired or planning a wedding.

Let’s face it. Building a new home can be stressful. Although owning a new home remains one of the best long-term investments, it’s also one of the most significant single financial decisions we make in life. Working with an experienced home builder can relieve some of the stress associated with finding a new home by helping you determine the ideal budget and style that best fits your vision of a dream home. It starts with strategic financing, custom designs, and working with a company you can trust. Here’s how.

Lock in an interest rate before you build

To act fast on building an ideal home in a robust market, it helps to know your finances are in order before you build. Mortgage interest rates are on their way up. Experts forecast hikes in mortgage rates ranging from around 5.75% to 6.0% for a 30-year fixed rate and around 4.7% to 6.0% for a 15-year fixed rate, with fluctuations expected later in the year.

So what does that mean for home builders or home buyers? If you want property, now is the time to secure a fixed interest rate. Fortunately, home lenders can discuss options to lock in a long-term mortgage rate during construction. Should you encounter a lengthier time period to build your home, you won’t be vulnerable to accumulating more costs.

Customize the design and interior

Adobe Stock

Should you choose wood flooring or stone? Do you prefer cool tones or natural hues? There are plenty of home designs and styles that can ensure your new home is uniquely you. The design experts at Woodside Homes’ Inspiration Gallery are available to help you choose the best options to create the look you’ll love. Schedule an in-person appointment for a personalized one-on-one consultation with a professional designer. Together, you’ll choose design elements that fit your vision, budget, and lifestyle.

Work with a trusted lendor and company

Adobe Stock

In Utah’s robust and evolving housing market, homebuilding and design companies come and go. But Woodside Homes is here to stay. For over 40 years, we’ve watched this community grow. We’re invested in this community because we live here too. We understand that deciding to build a home is a huge financial, emotional, and personal investment. This isn’t just a home; it’s your personal space, your sanctuary, your story, and your future. Our experienced staff and design team have helped thousands of our neighbors step into a remarkable home buying experience that matches their vision and long-term goals. And we are ready to help you.

