Sure, as Shakespeare said “the play is the thing,” but at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in beautiful Cedar City, the play is surrounded by what we like to call The Festival Experience. So in addition to simply seeing any of our eight outstanding mainstage productions, you can round out your visit with any of the Festival’s extra activities that entertain, educate, and enhance your time here. And most of them are free.

Try out some of these for the complete experience:

Play Orientations - FREE

Learn more about the play in advance at our free Play Orientations. The orientations are conducted by theatre experts and will heighten your experience by answering your questions in advance.

Play Seminars - FREE

Share your views about Festival plays, their interpretation, and subtle nuances (and hear the views of others). Theatre scholars lead these discussions, allowing audience members to engage in a lively give-and-take where everyone learns.

Production Seminars - FREE

See how thousands of props, special effects, and costumes help create the Festival magic you see on stage. Or engage with our actors and ask questions about their roles, careers, and experiences.

The Greenshow - FREE

Leave the noise and stress of the world behind as you prepare for the evening’s play with our free outdoor entertainment before each show. With three different shows presented on alternating nights, it is perfect for all ages.

Repertory Magic

One of the most magical (and difficult) aspects of repertory theatre is the changeover. Various technicians hurry to change everything from the matinee show to the evening show. It is a fascinating and well-choreographed process. You can witness the scene change and even ask questions as it is happening.

Tickets available at the Ticket Office • $10

Words Cubed

Discover a new play with Words Cubed. After being selected from a rigorous, nationwide, open process, two plays are chosen for a weeklong development process at the Festival. The playwrights are given an opportunity to work with professional actors and directors as they revise their work. Then each play is presented as a staged reading in front of an audience, followed by an informative discussion among playwrights, actors, and audience. Note: the plays in this series are written for contemporary adult audiences and may contain themes and language not appropriate for children and that some may find offensive.

Tickets available at the Ticket Office • $10

And, of course, don’t forget the plays. Seats are still available for every play, almost every performance. This season see Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well, King Lear, and The Tempest; musicals Sweeney Todd and The Sound of Music; and contemporary plays Trouble in Mind, Clue, and Thurgood. Visit bard.org for tickets and information.