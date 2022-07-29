September heats up with Hispanic Heritage Month. The autumn nights may feel a little longer and chillier, but don’t be fooled. Take Care Utah is ready to spice up September with the 7th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival on September 10, 2022 at the Gateway in Salt Lake City from 11am to 8pm with the parade commencing at 11am. The parade and festival are free to the public.

Here are four reasons to get excited about it.

1. Celebrate Tradition.

The Hispanic community is an essential part of Utah’s framework, focusing on family, friendship, history, and Tradition. The 7th Annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival, scheduled on September 10, is a fantastic way to celebrate this proud legacy through dance, music, food, and other beautiful, meaningful ways the community can share and enjoy.

Adobe Stock

2. Be part of the party.

As they say, it’s not a party until the food arrives. If your business will be an ideal fit to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage, why not consider promoting your business with a booth or a food truck? Be an event sponsor, or march in the parade to represent your country or culture. There is no fee to join us in the parade, and the experience is priceless.

3. Help build awareness.

The future of our communities depends on the health of our young people. But many people, particularly in our Hispanic communities, aren’t aware of the services available to them and their loved ones. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates life. And TCU wants to elevate the quality of life by promoting care services and healthy living.

Adobe Stock

4. Make a difference.

Research shows that 82,000 Utah children are uninsured, putting Utah at 46 out of 50 states for at covering kids. When looking at Hispanic children, Utah has the sixth highest rate of uninsured Hispanic kids in the nation.

We can do more to show how much we value our children.

At Take Care Utah, we aim to ensure everyone can access health insurance. As part of the Utah Health Policy Project initiative, our 30 enrollment specialists offer free services to connect people across all of our Utah communities with the help and care they need. It’s one of the best ways to protect Utah’s families.

For more information about Take Care Utah, and additional health insurance services or details about the upcoming 7th annual Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Festival, click here.