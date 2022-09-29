Election day is just around the corner. In Utah, being prepared to cast your ballot is easy and accessible with the state’s election website vote.utah.gov. Don’t miss out on your “I voted!” sticker and, of course, a chance to shape our state and nation.

On the Vote Utah website, you will find six buttons. These buttons will all help you prepare for election day on Nov. 8, 2022.

1. How can I vote?

Once you click the “How can I vote?” button and enter your address, the website will populate personalized voting information regarding how you can vote by mail, how you can vote early in person, and how you can vote on election day. Remember: If you vote in person, you’ll need proper identification. Polling location availability differs county to county.

2. Track my mail or provisional ballot

You can skip the lines on election day with a mail-in ballot while maintaining peace of mind that your vote counts. Click the “Track my mail or provisional ballot” button and enter your information for status updates on your ballot as it makes its way through the secure process.

If you want moment-by-moment updates on your ballot, you can sign up at ballottrax.utah.gov. The program will provide up-to-date notifications via phone or email on the status of your ballot.

3. Learn about candidates & issues

You can learn about the candidates on your ballot by clicking on the “Learn about candidates and issues” button. Scroll through the list of eligible candidates and select a profile to see each candidate’s picture, city of residence, occupation, age, contact information, and a message from the candidate about their policy priorities. Every candidate had a chance to submit a profile; however, some did not submit one.

4. Find my voter registration and info

Click the “Find my voter registration and info button” to see if you are registered to vote and ensure your information is up to date and correct.

5. Register to vote or update your registration

After clicking the “Find my voter registration and info” button, you might need to update some information. In fact, you may not be registered at all. No need to fear: voter registration in Utah is easy. Click the “Register to vote or update registration” button to easily update information and register to vote.

6. Update ballot mailing address

Are you going to be out of town during the election? Do you need your ballot mailed somewhere other than your physical address? If so,click on the “Update ballot mailing address” button to change your address online.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and you’ll need to update your voter information online by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. If you missed the deadline, don’t fret. You can visit an in-person polling place in your county to correct your registration or register to vote through a provisional ballot until 8 p.m. on election day, just remember to bring two forms of identification.

–

After following these steps, you’ll be ready to vote in the 2022 General Election. Thanks for your efforts to help shape the direction of our state and nation.

