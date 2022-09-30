The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.

The event, which had been canceled for a few years due to COVID, is now taking place in Salt Lake, Layton and St. George. The expos also feature the free Family Caregiver Conferences, with Dr. Matt Townsend as the keynote speaker. Townsend is a renowned relationship expert, author, coach and speaker. His talk is sure to be enlightening and helpful for those in attendance. The expo is a great opportunity to learn about all sorts of services and products available for seniors, and to connect with others who might be able to offer support. Attendees can anticipate a variety of activities and health screening opportunities, such as:

Activities



Property tax reduction (66+)

Bingo (prizes for 400+)

Car show

Medicare: explore your options

Medicaid & low-income resources

Caregiver retreat & trainings

Instant price quote on any home

Financial access/planning

Massage station

Health Screenings



Vaccinations, flu shots, etc.

Safe driving assessment

Dementia/cognitive test

Blood sugar test

Balance test

Medication review

Bone density

Grip test

Fall risk reduction

Dive into dementia caregiving

This year at the Senior Expo, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services invites you to learn more about dementia caregiving. Experts will speak on dementia basics and caregiver resources. We will also offer stations where you can receive hands-on training for skills you may need as a caregiver, including incontinence care, fall recovery, safe transfers, medication management and others! Join us in the Salt Lake, Layton and St. George Expos for a full day of speakers and hands-on activities.

The Utah State Plan for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias is a five-priority plan that aims to provide support and resources for those living with dementia and their caregivers. The priorities of the plan are to create a dementia-aware Utah, equip the workforce with the knowledge to care for those with dementia, empower family caregivers, help those living with dementia live well, and expand research on dementia. Community members are welcome to join in the effort to improve the lives of those affected by dementia. For more information, visit UtahAging.org and click on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias.

Utah Family Caregiver Retreats

According to AARP, there are currently more than 320,000 unpaid family caregivers in Utah. With nearly half of all Utahns over the age of 40 having experience as a caregiver for an adult family member or loved one, the Utah Senior Expo and the Homecare & Hospice Association of Utah (HHAU) invite these caregivers to attend a special ‘Family Caregiver Retreat’ at the Salt Lake and Layton Senior Expos, on October 7th and October 11th, respectively.

Hundreds of family caregivers will attend these free public events to hear from experts in the field, learn about available resources, network and share experiences, and be pampered! Those interested in attending can visit Salt Lake or Layton to register for the events. Though attendance is free, pre-registration is required to secure a seat and free lunch voucher.

Don’t miss the chance to hear from experts in their field. Including:

Dr. Matt Townsend, PhD (Opening Keynote)

Magnifying the Space Between You and the People You Care For

Dr. Matt Townsend is a presenter and coach who focuses on human relations and development. He has been teaching and motivating audiences for over two decades with his unique lessons on life, love, and leadership. Townsend blends humor and storytelling with practical solutions to inspire healthier living. He can be seen weekly on KSL Television’s Studio 5, and he has authored a book on relationship skills. He also provides online workshops about marriage, parenting, and anxiety, and coaches individuals and couples on these issues.

Matt Casperson

Hidden in Plain Sight: Family Caregiver Resources

Matt has been a passionate advocate in our industry for over a decade. He has owned and operated a Home Care non-medical company, a Medicaid-based case Management Company and a Medicaid Planning Company. He currently works as the Director of Growth and Operations at Agibly, a free service connecting older adults and their caregivers with resources and professionals in their local area.

Jay Wheeler, OT

Helping Family Remain Safe & Independent, Wherever They Call Home

Jay has been an Occupational Therapist along the Wasatch Front for over twenty years. His experience working with people with disabilities began as a coach at the age of fifteen. Before landing his dream job at the Utah Center for Assistive Technology, he enjoyed working in early intervention with Kids On The Move, the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, and Harmony Home Health & Hospice.

Rob Ence, BA, MBA

End of Life Planning: It’s Much More Than Funeral Plans

Rob is the Executive Director for the Utah Commission on Aging (UCOA) and for the Bateman Horne Center, a non-profit clinic and research practice specializing in post-viral syndromes. Prior to working with UCOA, he was the West Regional Vice President for AARP after serving nearly a decade as its Utah State Director.

Rob lectures extensively and advocates for older adult issues. He earned an MBA and BA in psychology from the University of Utah.

Register Today

The annual Senior Expos are a great opportunity for Utah’s seniors and family caregivers to get answers and explore activities for a more balanced health and wellbeing. With hundreds of attendees and experts in the field, these free events provide seniors and caregivers with valuable resources and information. Connect with the knowledgeable senior services professionals and get answers to your questions. Come and enjoy the fun and leave feeling more empowered! To register for the Salt Lake or Layton Caregiver events, visit https://seniorexpo.org/ or join us during the expo at the following locations:

Salt Lake County - October 6 & 7, 2022 - Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

Davis & Weber Counties - October 11 & 12, 2022 - Davis Conference Center, Layton

Southern Utah - October 19 & 20, 2022 - Dixie Convention Center, St. George