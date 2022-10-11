When does ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 come out? Release date, TV rating and more
After Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 ended with a few massive cliffhangers, fans are ready for Season 3. Here’s everything we know
Based on a book of the same name, Season 2 of the hit Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias” premiered earlier this year. After the show ended on a few (massive!) cliffhangers, when can fans expect “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3?
Driving the news: According to Variety, “Sweet Magnolias” was officially renewed for Season 3 earlier this year. Season 2 premiered in February.
- Dan Paul, an executive producer of “Sweet Magnolias,” said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity.”
What they’re saying: While the “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 release date hasn’t been announced yet, fans can likely expect it to be released early next year.
- According to the “Sweet Magnolias” Twitter account, the third season began filming in July of this year.
"Shall we begin?" 🌸 So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! 🌸 #SweetMagnoliasS3 pic.twitter.com/xiXclYtdIM— Sweet Magnolias (@SweetMagnolias) July 18, 2022
- Joanna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect from Maddie next season. “She is more present and a lot more brave,” Garcia Swisher explains. “Given where Season 2 leaves her, she’ll need all strength she can muster.”
Details: “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger — after struggling with anger issues all Season 2, Cal gets in a fight and is arrested. Meanwhile, Maddie discovers that her ex-husband, Bill, is Isaac’s father.
- ”I don’t know how easy it’s going to be to put the pieces back together after this one,” Garcia Swisher told Entertainment Weekly.
What it’s rated and why: Common Sense Media says that the show is appropriate for children aged 13 and up.
- The show has some language.
- There is no nudity or sexual content — just kissing.
- There is mild violence — punches, some fighting, etc.