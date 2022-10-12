This story is sponsored by Utah Symphony | Utah Opera.

You’re thinking that a night at the symphony or opera could be an interesting new experience—an elegant date night, a girls’ night that will get you out of your routine, or a way to introduce the kids to the performing arts. But one essential question looms large—which performance to pick?

There’s no one better to offer some recommendations than the musicians themselves! Below, find out what three Utah Symphony | Utah Opera musicians are most excited to perform during the 2022-23 season!

Photo: Utah Symphony/ Utah Opera

Yuan Qi, Associate Principal Viola

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5

Masterworks; Oct. 21-22

“The horn solo in the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 is one of my favorite tunes of all time. We have a fantastic horn section that will definitely rock it!”

Emmanuel Pahud Performs Mozart’s Magic Flute Fantasy

Masterworks; Feb. 3-4, 2023

“This concert features our 2022-23 Artist-in-Association, world-renowned flutist Emmanuel Pahud. Plus, I’m particularly excited about this concert because I’ve played the string quartet version of Berg’s Lyric Suite and I’m curious how different it will be to play it in a larger ensemble: a string orchestra.”

An American in Paris

Films in Concert; Feb. 24-25, 2023

“I’m a big fan of any and all classic films, and this one truly is a classic! Not to mention, it won a host of Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture and Best Screenplay. The film was inspired by George Gershwin’s 1928 An American in Paris, which is famously used in the final 10-minute dance scene. It also includes famous tunes like ‘I Got Rhythm.’ This concert is an excellent choice if you are into classic movies and vintage style.”

Photo: Utah Symphony/ Utah Opera

Mark Davidson, Principal Trombone

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in Concert

Films in Concert; Oct. 27-29

“I like all the films we perform and I think the experience for the audience member is amazing and can’t be replicated elsewhere—a live orchestra playing the music to the actual film. I’m glad we will keep making our way through the Harry Potter series with the seventh film.”

Stephen Hough Performs Rachmaninoff

Masterworks; Nov. 11-12

“Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 might be the most performed of all concertos, for any instrument, and every time I hear it I can see why. It’s absolutely stunning and filled with charm and nuance in every way. Stephen Hough was a soloist with us last year, and I think he is one of the very best on the planet.”

Thierry Fischer Conducts Bruckner 5

Masterworks; March 24-25, 2023

“I’m glad that a Bruckner symphony (the Fifth) made the cut this season; it has been 10 or so years since the last time a Bruckner Symphony was performed by the Utah Symphony. It is sure to be ‘Fantastic.’ (Did you know that Bruckner himself referred to his Fifth Symphony as such?)”

Photo: Utah Symphony/ Utah Opera

Madeline Adkins, Concertmaster (Violin)

Elgar’s Enigma Variations (with Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy)

Masterworks; Jan. 6-7, 2023

“I’m definitely looking forward to performing as the violin soloist in Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy! The piece is based on a number of traditional Scottish tunes and has been on my wish list for many years. It’s quite virtuosic for the violin, but Bruch doesn’t shy away from the soulful melodies either. I’m really enjoying the preparation process because it’s an upbeat piece that will make you smile.”

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Opera; May 6-14, 2023

“The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs was premiered just in 2017. Contemporary opera can be eye-opening for people, because it illustrates that opera is a diverse and multi-faceted art form that can tackle virtually any topic relevant to today’s audiences. Composer Mason Bates’ rhythmic style and use of technology is quite compelling. I know our audiences, especially those working in the tech industry, will be intrigued by this portrait and exploration of such a monumental figure!”

Fischer’s Farewell: Mahler’s Symphony No. 3

Masterworks; May 26-27, 2023

“Maestro Fischer’s last concert is the stunning Third Symphony of Mahler. This work is one I never will tire of playing. From the exhilarating high points to the most tender intimate moments, it is a real journey for us as musicians and for the audience!”

