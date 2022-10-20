Any impending surgery comes with its fair share of questions and confusion. Many will participate in extensive research to find a surgeon who can help with their specific needs. This can be the case when researching an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. One question that can arise is if you need a board certified oral surgeon.

First, what is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon? Some dental graduates decide to move forward and specialize in oral and maxillofacial surgery by becoming certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The training to accomplish this certification includes an additional four to six years of medical and hospital training with specific emphasis placed on the mouth, face, and jaw region. Those seeking board certification must also pass comprehensive exams, undergo rigorous peer evaluations, and maintain their certification annually through completing 20 hours of continuing education.

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon is seasoned through meticulous surgical, medical, and anesthesia training to ensure that patients are safely, comfortably, and successfully treated.

While other dental practitioners may be able to perform certain oral surgeries for you, oral and maxillofacial surgeons’ sole focus is to help with these specialty cases. When it comes to you or your loved ones health, this singular focus gives peace of mind that you are receiving the best care possible.

You might be asking yourself, where can you find a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Utah. This is where Utah Specialty Dental Group comes in!

Utah Specialty Dental Group (USDG) provides oral and maxillofacial services through a large network of top-rated board certified surgeons across the Wasatch Front. Professionals in the USDG treat a range of conditions including misaligned jaws, impacted wisdom teeth, tooth and bone loss, chronic jaw or TMJ pain, facial trauma, and much more.

USDG knows that not every surgeon is for every patient, which is why they provide such a vast network of board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons in Utah. This allows you to find the perfect professional for your specific needs.

It is easy to find the doctor that can best help and support you through USDG’s “appointment request” feature on their website. Visit https://try.utahspecialtydental.com to fill out your information and someone will be in contact with you to set up an appointment where a seasoned professional will be able to answer any questions you have about your upcoming surgery!