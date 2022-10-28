Revolutionize your Fitness Routine With a Professional Stretching Session

Utah is listed among the top four most active states in the United States, according to the CDC. With this focus and abundance of exercise in our state we are bound to find athletes with sore muscles and injuries, but stretch studios are here to help!

A stretch studio has a similar format to a gym - such as one-on-one training as well as group instruction - but the focus is solely on stretching. There are abundant benefits to stretching, including improvement in athletic performance and alleviating muscle tension. But, stretching is not just for athletes! Everyone can enjoy the benefits of stretching which also include an increase in range of motion, reduction in joint pain, improvement of posture, and a decrease of stress.

One stretch studio that is ready to help you is StretchLab. At StretchLab, you can find highly trained Flexologists™ that guide you through different exercises to stretch out major muscle groups, as well as focus on a client’s individual stretching needs.

Photo: Stretch Lab

StretchLab is currently the largest assisted stretching brand with over 200 studios in North America and more than 700 locations globally. Founded in 2015, a big following has emerged as StretchLab has been ranked in Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list as well as three Entrepreneur Magazine’s lists including their 500 list, Fastest-Growing Franchises, and Top New Franchises.

With the interest in stretch studios growing, a new StretchLab studio located in Sugar House opened in July of this year and is now the fifth of its kind in Utah. Other locations are located in Riverton, Midvale, Park City, and Farmington. Even more are on the way, with StretchLab opening locations in St. George and Bountiful soon!

MeLisa and DJ Dickinson are the owners of the Sugar House location and have their own personal experience with the stretch studio that led them to opening one themselves.

Photo: Stretch Lab

“My husband enjoys running marathons and competing in triathlons so when he tore his rotator cuff, and lost his ability to keep up with his normal exercise routine we were both devastated,” MeLisa explained. DJ had a surgical repair and participated in traditional physical therapy, but wanted to see an even bigger increase of his range of motion. Friends recommended StretchLab and they both began attending weekly.

“I’ve always been good at stretching after exercise, but nothing got me back into shape like my StretchLab sessions did, and the consistency of working weekly with a Flexologist™ has kept me injury free. The list of benefits goes on and on, so the decision to open a StretchLab Studio of our own was an easy one to make,” said MeLisa.

With options between assisted stretching or group stretches, appointments or walk-ins, and a personalized experience for all levels of flexibility; anyone and everyone can experience the difference that comes through stretching!

StretchLab Sugar House is open Monday through Thursday from 7a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.StretchLab.com or call (385) 722-4656 to book your bench today!