Portable power: All the options for charging your tech while away from home

Now that we are increasingly reliant on our devices, it’s more important than ever to have a plan to stay charged when we’re away from home. And thankfully, there are more options than ever for portable power.

Portable phone chargers

Portable phone chargers come in various shapes and sizes, so you can find one that fits your needs. Some even come with multiple ports so you can charge more than one device at a time. Having a portable phone charger on hand can be a lifesaver when your battery is running low, and you’re nowhere near an outlet.

The Anker PowerCore Slim wins when it comes to the best overall portable phone charger. It is small, convenient and long-lasting. This small portable battery is lightweight and can charge most cellphones very quickly, two to three times.

Different kinds of battery packs

As you can imagine, hundreds of battery packs are available on the market. They all have unique features designed to fulfill different purposes. Here are a few battery packs I’ve been researching. Hopefully, one of them fits what you are looking for!

Best portable power station overall: Jackery battery packs

Jackery battery backs are overall very impressive. In particular, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 has fantastic reviews from those that have purchased it and has also been highly recommended by experts. This portable power station contains a lithium-ion battery pack with a 518 watt-hour battery capacity at full charge. It has one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one car port. The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 was designed for portability and can be easily recharged via an AC outlet or solar panel setup.

Best value: Marbero 88Wh Portable Power Station

While it lacks the power of bigger, more expensive power stations, Marbero’s 88 Wh portable battery pack is amazingly portable. It only weighs a little over 2 pounds and holds enough power to charge laptops, a minifridge or other personal devices. These emergency solar panels can be charged via an AC outlet or a solar panel setup.

Best portable solar charger: Anker PowerPort Solar

The Anker PowerPort Solar power bank is an incredibly durable and highly portable solar charging power bank. It is efficient, powerful, lightweight and an excellent value for its size. This solar charger offers high performance excelling, especially when it comes to its ability to charge multiple devices at once.

Best backpacking and hiking charger: Hiluckey 25,000 mAh Solar Charger

If you don’t need to charge any large devices, the Hiluckey 25,000 mAh Solar Charger is a great choice. It is a popular solar charger for hiking and backpacking, as it has two fast-charging USB outlets and a built-in three-mode flashlight.

Why portable chargers are useful

Portable power for camping

Portable power is handy for keeping all your devices charged while camping. This is especially important if you are relying on your phone or GPS to get around. It’s also a great way to keep your family entertained, especially at night when there’s not much to do and you need light to see.

Keep your food cool

Another great use for portable power is to keep your food cool while traveling. For example, if you are staying at a campsite with no electricity or taking a long road trip, you can use portable power banks to charge a mini fridge or electric cooler. With access to a mini-fridge or electric cooler, it is easier to be outdoors or away from home for extended periods.

Stay safe with portable power

Finally, portable power is a great way to stay safe outdoors. For example, you can use portable solar chargers to keep your phone and lights charged in case of an emergency while traveling or exploring outdoors. This way, you can always be in contact with help if you need it and won’t have to worry about getting stuck in the dark at night.