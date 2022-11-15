Festival Offers Biggest Sale of the Year: $10 Off Per Ticket on Cyber Monday

Join the Utah Shakespeare Festival for our biggest sale of the year! Take advantage of the deal and receive $10 off every ticket by visiting bard.org/cyber or by calling the Festival ticket office. The sale will go live at midnight and is only available on Monday, November 28.

“This is big,” said Development and Communication Director Donn Jersey. “We are encouraging our wonderful patrons to plan ahead and prepare for what we know is going to be a fabulous season in 2023.” Purchasing tickets is a perfect holiday gift, as well.

What a fabulous season it will be! The Festival is offering seven plays in 2023, which means there is a title for everyone. Starting June 21, the season will run until October 7. To our new and returning patrons: plan ahead by participating in the biggest sale of the year by purchasing tickets to the biggest plays of the year!

In the outdoor Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, see Shakespeare’s beloved A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the iconic musical West Side Story. In the Randall L. Jones Theatre, the hilarious comedy The Play That Goes Wrong; a new musical Jane Austen’s Emma; and the drama A Raisin in the Sun will be produced. Lastly, Shakespeare’s tragedies Corialanus and Timon of Athens will hit the stage in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

In addition to the seven titles, the Festival will offer free experiences, including three different family-friendly Greenshows, play orientations, and seminars, among others.

Marketing Manager Brittney Corry emphasized that the discount is a great way to maximize patrons’ experience at the Festival.

“Taking advantage of the sale is a great way to stretch that entertainment budget by seeing more plays or upgrading to better seats than you’d usually go for,” Corry said. “Our 2023 lineup is incredible; you’re not going to want to miss out on any of these phenomenal productions.”

Once again, visit bard.org/cyber or call to get $10 off per ticket while the sale lasts! Please note that the sale cannot be combined with other discounts and it is only available on Monday, November 28.

With additional questions or to purchase tickets over the phone, call 800-PLAYTIX. The Ticket Office is open from 10 am-5 pm Monday through Friday.