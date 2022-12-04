How to avoid wastefulness this holiday season

Homes are decked out with holiday decorations this time of year while the garbage dumpsters remain extra full.

According to Stanford University’s Recycling, Land, Buildings and Real Estate program, Americans throw out nearly 25% more trash during the holiday season, beginning with Thanksgiving and continuing until the New Year.

Here are ways to reduce waste during this holiday season.

Gifts

Although gift-giving is an essential part of the holidays, it doesn’t have to produce a ton of waste.



There are plenty of presents that don’t need to be wrapped at all, like subscriptions, tickets and gift certificates.

Reusing even two feet of an old holiday ribbon alone could make a difference, saving nearly 38,000 miles worth of decorative string that would ordinarily be wasted if every family chose to do so.

The wrapping paper itself is usually used once and discarded. Try using old newspapers, magazine pages and old maps to reduce waste.

Unwrapping gifts with care can make the paper available to use for another time.

Consider thoughtful presents that can be reused and carry a message, like a refillable bottle or a tote bag.

Food

The items thrown out most during the holidays are unwanted food. Uneaten food items also get tossed in large qualities as families across the country prepare large meals, but there are ways to reduce this waste.



Shopping according to a plan helps. Making enough food for the guests in attendance is important, but going overboard is easy without carefully thinking through the recipes and meals.

Taking care of leftovers is crucial, especially during big dinners. A good idea is to provide guests with to-go containers or ask them to bring their own so that nothing ends up in the trash, according to County News Center.

Freezing leftovers is also a great option.

There may be food scraps left, waiting to be disposed of. Those can go into a compost pile. Avoid bones in the compost bin since they may attract pests.

Christmas tree

According to Treehugger, between 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. each year.

