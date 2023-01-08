Is seasonal depression real?

When the holidays start to slow down, the Christmas lights are put away and the dreams of a white Christmas are fulfilled (or not), the post-holiday blues can set in.

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD for short, is commonly called seasonal depression and about this time of year is when it can start to take hold of people.

“Seasonal affective disorder is absolutely real,” Jenny Howe, a psychologist and owner of Jenny Howe Consulting, told Deseret News in an email.

The ‘season’ in ‘seasonal depression’

The latest version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders — DSM-5 — labels SAD as a certain type of major depressive order that has a yearly pattern based on the seasons and happens repeatedly, not just one year.

The “season” in “seasonal depression” marks the condition as most commonly affecting people in late fall and winter.

About 5% of adults in the United States experience SAD, which can affect a person for almost five months out of the year, per the American Psychiatric Association.

What’s interesting is the cause of this type of depression, which scientists have linked to light and its effect on the body.

It’s possible for SAD to occur in summer and spring, but it’s not nearly as common as in the months when the sunlight is not as bright and the days aren’t as long compared to the rest of the year.

Howe said the way our bodies process light can affect our mental well-being.

“We process light neurologically as a tool for our circadian cycles,” said Howe. Circadian rhythms are what our body uses to process the right time to be awake and to sleep, releasing different chemicals in the blood to act accordingly. “When we lose access to that, our natural rhythms of motivation, reward, reinforcement and sleep are impaired.”

All of these things can affect our self-confidence and our view of ourselves, because of symptoms such as fatigue, inattentiveness, feeling hopeless or worthless and social withdrawal, per the National Institute of Mental Health.

The institute also lists specific symptoms that often occur in the winter months, such as oversleeping, weight gain, craving carbohydrates and social avoidance, similar to hibernation behavior.

How to combat seasonal depression

Therapists can be valuable resources, offering cognitive therapy and/or light therapy, but they aren’t the only option.

Light therapy is a treatment that has been proven to help some people, but not everyone, Howe said. But anyone can “manage light intake, outside time and sleep schedules,” to see what works best for them.

Antidepressant medications or supplements such as additional Vitamin D can be prescribed, too, per an article published by StatPearls.

Howe suggests that accepting and acknowledging “that it is OK to move a little more slowly in the colder months” is also good practice.

“It may just be nature’s way of allowing us to slow down and breathe,” Howe said.