When most people think of oral surgery, they probably envision a procedure like getting their wisdom teeth removed. However, there are a variety of other surgeries that fall under the oral surgery umbrella! While traditional dentists are equipped to handle things like cavities, other procedures, such as tooth extraction, jaw reconstruction, and dental implants are complex surgeries that require the use of advanced techniques mastered by board-certified surgeons.

What’s the difference between a board-certified oral surgeon and a dentist?

Unlike traditional dentists, board-certified oral surgeons have completed 4-6 years of additional rigorous training and passed examinations in order to be credentialed by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Board-certified oral surgeons must adhere to strict ethical standards and maintain their certification through continuing education. This certification is your assurance that your surgeon has the necessary skills to provide you with the highest level of care.

While oral surgeons are experts at intensive surgical procedures like dental implants, extraction, and biopsies, they’re also skillful at all of the other things involving one’s oral health. If a patient is struggling with jaw pain, tooth pain, etc., oral surgeons provide some of the best treatment in the business.

Board-certified oral surgeons are also trained and equipped to handle any complications that may arise during or after the surgery, keeping patients safer from potential complications compared to other settings. In addition, patients who are anxious about dental surgery can rest assured knowing that oral surgeons are extensively trained in anesthesia—giving patients added flexibility in terms of personal comfort.

How do you know if an oral surgeon is right for you?

When deciding between a dentist and an oral surgeon, it is important to consider your specific needs. Generally speaking, for any procedure that involves extraction of teeth, dental implants, biopsy, or more significant bone and/or tissue reconstruction, you will likely be better suited with an oral surgeon. However, regardless of the procedure type, it’s always advisable to consult with an expert oral surgeon to assure the best possible outcome.

