‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2: Here’s what we know so far

“How I Met Your Father,” Hulu’s sequel to the wildly popular show “How I Met Your Mother,” premiered earlier this year to mixed reviews. Regardless, “How I Met Your Father” was renewed for Season 2. Here’s what we know.

Driving the news: Fans of “How I Met Your Father,” get excited — Season 2 will return on Jan. 24, according to Deadline.

It doesn't get any better than this. 🤩 Here's your first look at #HIMYF Season 2, coming to @hulu January 24. pic.twitter.com/Uk6Q6r0Zy5 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 13, 2022

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted the news, saying: “It doesn’t get any better than this. Here’s your first look at #HIMYF Season 2, coming to @hulu January 24.”

Hilary Duff, who stars in the show as Sophie, took to her Instagram to announce the “How I Met Your Father” Season 2 premiere date. “I’ve been dying to tell you guys when Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres, and they’re finally letting me! Season 2 premieres on January 24th on Hulu. Let’s go!”

Details: Season 1 of “How I Met Your Father” ended in cliffhangers, and heartaches, that fans are eager to see resolved in “How I Met Your Father” Season 2.



After hearing Jesse (Chris Lowell) confess his feelings in his sleep, Sophie panics and promptly breaks up with him. She then bumps into Robin Scherbatsky (played by Colbie Smulders), who advises Sophie to work past her fear.

By the time Sophie rushes back to Jesse’s apartment, it’s too late — she finds him kissing his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Valentina (Francia Raisa) tells her goofy but dashing British boyfriend Charlie (Tom Ainsley) that she wants to have children someday. Charlie reveals that he doesn’t want kids, and the couple breaks up.

What it’s rated and why: “How I Met Your Father” is rated TV-14. Common Sense Media gave it a 14+ rating. The show contains:

