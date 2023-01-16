Juan Diego is known for its commitment to academics, but they’re equally committed to the spirit of giving.

Juan Diego Catholic High School is a five time Best of State recipient as well as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the US Department of Education and ranked as one of the most challenging high school programs by the Washington Post. It’s no secret that Juan Diego Catholic High School (JDCHS) places an emphasis on academics and the success of its students. In fact, in 2022, JDCHS students outperformed their statewide peers by an impressive four points in college entrance exams (ACT). However, JDCHS isn’t just about academics, but rather the whole person—the school is equally focused on its motto “Spiritus Donorum,” or the spirit of giving.

The Spirit of Giving

This January, as part of the school’s Annual Senior Service Project Week, JDCHS students will head outside of the classroom for a 40-hour work week at over 30 service agencies such as the Kauri Sue Hamilton School, Sandy Senior Center, Boys and Girls Club and Neighborhood House. Designed to give students a look into the complexities of these organizations, the purpose of the Project is to give JDCHS seniors the opportunity to experience social justice through the partnership they have with each agency through hands-on service to those underserved in our community.

Implemented in 2017, the program was awarded the Best of State, Best Special Interest Education Program in 2020. The award was incredibly well deserved, as it’s had a large impact on many students. “Juan Diego was incredibly grateful to partner with many agencies across the SLC valley. Despite complications due to COVID, our students were generous in giving of their time and talents, says Michelle Moynihan ‘13, Coordinator of Social Justice and Christian Service Projects, and fellow JD alumni. “They served with their whole hearts. I was so grateful to see our motto “Spiritus Donorum” come alive in such a real way through our students, agencies, and the people we served.”

Growing the Foundation of Academic Excellence

JDCHS leads the charge in developing advanced 7th and 8th grade students coming from Saint John the Baptist Middle School through the Saint John’s Academy (SJA). Atypical to most middle schools in the valley, SJA offers accelerated educational courses to middle school students attending Saint John the Baptist Middle School starting in the 7th grade. Saint John’s Academy provides a unique opportunity for those students to jump start their high school learning early, allowing for more advanced and concurrent classes once they reach high school at Juan Diego in the 9th grade.

The focus on academics and community service at JDCHS combines well to provide students with diverse experiences, allowing them to become more well-rounded citizens. Additionally, Colleges recognize the value of having a robust academic experience leading up to college and believe it will help create the readiness students need to be successful in both college and beyond.

If you're looking for an exceptional learning environment that develops the whole person through academic excellence, faith and service Juan Diego Catholic High School is the place for you and your family. With a welcoming environment open to all faiths where students are seen, heard and encouraged the school fosters an environment where students strive for academic success and personal growth.


