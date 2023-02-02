UVU’s Executive Education is helping people transform their careers or business with a wide variety of professional development opportunities.

Executive Education at Utah Valley University (UVU) offers non-credit, career-refining opportunities for professionals looking to advance their careers or break into a new industry. Whether you’re a c-suite executive or just starting your career, Executive Education’s portfolio of programs is designed to help you gain a competitive edge in today’s workforce. They offer short-term training, certification, conferences, workshops, and customized corporate education designed to give professionals a boost.

Renae Deighton, assistant director of Executive Education, states, “We are dedicated to building programs that fit the needs we see in our community. We are continuously working to offer training for the workforce of today and the leaders of tomorrow.” To get a better idea of what opportunities are available through Executive Education, Deighton shared five notable programs she thinks offer unique opportunities specific to the needs of Utah’s workforce today.

Business Data Analytics Certificate Program

The Business Data Analytics Certificate Program trains participants to provide actionable insights to their companies by discovering the stories hidden in their data. Deighton describes the program as “an intensive, engaged learning experience” and that participants who complete the program report more confidence in job interviews and more success landing high-income positions in data analysis.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Investing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training is vital for businesses looking to go global and attract new talent. Kate Toronto, the lead facilitator of DEI at Executive Education explains, “Our ability to meet the needs of an increasingly globalized workforce and customer base is intrinsically tied to our ability to listen to and understand people who experience the world differently than us.” The DEI Certificate Program from Executive Education provides engaging approaches to creating and sustaining more inclusive workplaces where employees feel supported and empowered to do their best work.

Women’s Leadership

Executive Education offers a Women’s Leadership Certificate program for women developing and refining their leadership skills. The program is intended for mid to senior-level professionals looking to rise in their organizations, make a bold career move, and join a strong network of female peers.

President Astrid Tuminez of UVU has been a contributing speaker at past Women’s Leadership conferences. She says, “Fostering the development of women leaders continues to be an important part of our mission at UVU. We are convinced that women’s voices are necessary to drive innovation and address intractable problems in the world today.”

Participants in the Women’s Leadership program have exclusive access to highly experienced speakers and instructors, like President Tuminez, who help them discover their unique leadership style. Guided by experienced female leaders, participants dive deeply into topics that cover best practices, techniques, and leadership strategies that center on the unique experiences of ambitious women in today’s contemporary workplace.

Emotional Intelligence for Professionals Certificate

Being able to manage and motivate oneself while communicating with others in a positive, productive way are skills every professional needs to be an effective team member. Emotional Intelligence for Professionals helps individuals create healthier and more rewarding professional and personal lives. Participants engage in one-on-one consultation and learn strategies for enhancing self-awareness, communication, motivation, and conflict resolution.

Custom Programs

Because corporate training is not a one-size-fits-all, Executive Education offers customized training programs. They work closely with leaders, managers, and training professionals to create strategic learning pathways tailor-made to address a company’s unique business challenges.

Executive Education can provide custom training online, on-site, or at one of UVU’s campus locations in Orem, Lehi, and the Wasatch Back. We invite people to come as they are—and leave ready to transform your career for the better. For more, visit uvu.edu/executiveed/ or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.