AP CapstoneTM is an innovative diploma program from the College Board that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills that are increasingly valued by colleges and universities. AP CapstoneTM is built on the foundation of two AP® courses — AP Seminar and AP Research — and is designed to complement and enhance the in-depth, discipline-specific study experienced in other AP® courses. Courses designated as “Capstone Core” are an integral part of the AP CapstoneTM experience at Juan Diego Catholic High School. Courses designated as “Capstone Suggested” prepare students for the rigors of the Juan Diego AP CapstoneTM program. See Juan Diego Catholic High School senior Jonah’s AP at Juan Diego experience here.

Students at Juan Diego Catholic High School can also choose between three areas of academic focus: Academy of Sciences, Academy of Fine Arts, and Academy of Liberal Arts. Although each Academy offers distinct encounters, they all have several key objectives in common. Each Academy provides honors and AP® courses with a variety of experiences that include studying and service outside of school and a flexible curriculum for students whose interests might be concentrated in a specific discipline.

Juan Diego Catholic High School students continue to outperform their statewide peers with both college entrance and Advanced Placement exams. Parents attribute their academic success to the rigorous scholarly programs that best prepare their students such as the AP CapstoneTM, and the Juan Diego Academies. This past year, an impressive 100% of AP Seminar and Research students passed the national AP exams. This accomplishment speaks to Juan Diego’s dedicated staff and students, who focus on the skills necessary for successful college completion. Additionally, 66 freshmen took AP Art History, a class typically taken by upperclassmen, and 80.3% passed with a score of 3 or higher, compared to 61.5% globally.

The AP CapstoneTM program aims to empower Juan Diego students by:



Engaging them with the rigorous college-level curricula forces on the skills necessary for successful college completion

Extending their abilities to synthesize information from multiple perspectives and apply skills in new situations and cross-curricular contexts

Enabling them to collect and analyze information with accuracy and precision

Cultivating their abilities to craft, communicate, and defend evidence-based arguments and exploring relevant topics that appeal to their interests and curiosity.

In addition to the academic opportunities at Juan Diego, the JD Reads initiative has become a hallmark of the school’s academic success. In today’s screen-minded world, the art of reading for leisure has become nearly obsolete among high school students. Each year, Juan Diego students average over 160 minutes of leisure reading per week, making Juan Diego Catholic High School one of the most committed reading high schools in the country. The reading minutes accumulated during the year translate into student success with increased engagement with their learning, more robust vocabulary, and noticeably higher test scores.

If you’re looking for an exceptional learning environment that cultivates strong intellect and character through a vibrant community of families and educators, Juan Diego Catholic High School is the place for you and your family where students of all faiths are seen, heard, and encouraged to reach a little higher. For more information, visit Be-included.com or contact the school office at 801-984-7650

