With bright colors, blooming flowers, and temperatures that are warming every day, Spring is finally here. There’s no better time to get outside and explore with the family! If you’re looking for a great adventure, This Is The Place has a fun spring event for anyone to enjoy—from animal lovers to train enthusiasts. With so much fun in store, visiting this beautiful park is a must-do this season—grab your friends, family members, or head out alone to experience any of these fun spring events.

Baby Animal Celebration | April 8, 2023

The Baby Animal Celebration is the perfect pre-Easter activity for children of all ages! Not only do visitors have the chance to cozy up, watch, and learn about the baby goats, chicks, sheep, and other animals, but there are special activities—such storytelling and a parade with BoPeep, as well as the infamous candy cannon—that are capable of keeping families entertained for hours.

Train Day | May 10, 2023

On May 10th, 1869 the state of Utah helped make history by driving the “Golden Spike” at Promontory Point. This spike at Promontory Point connected the eastern and western United States made transcontinental travel and trade via rail possible. This May 10th, instead of heading out to Promontory Point, celebrate the historic moment at Train Day hosted by This Is The Place. With model railroads, train rides across the park, and much more, the event wonderfully encapsulates that transcontinental vibe from 1869.

Mountain Man Rendezvous | June 9 & 10, 2023

Before the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, it was home to Mountain Men like Jim Bridger and Jedediah Smith. To learn more about how our forefathers lived, visitors can head to This Is The Place on June 9th or 10th to fully immerse themselves in the lifestyles of mountain men. This educational event is perfect for families of all ages and comes complete with fun activities, and provides visitors with the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sunshine while learning about our forefathers.

Huntsman Day | Coming 2023

A favorite event amongst locals, Huntsman Day is one of the only days of the year when visitors can enjoy the park for free, thanks to a generous grant from John Huntsman and the Huntsman Foundation. But the fun of Huntsman Day doesn’t stop at free admission—thanks to contributions from the Huntsmans, guests can enjoy a free treat as well as dozens of free activities. So far, the park has hosted over 50,000 guests at the event over the last ten years!

From petting zoos to historic train rides, there’s an event for everyone at This Is The Place.

And with rates starting at just $18.95 per adult and $14.95 for children, you won’t have to sacrifice budget over time spent with your family and friends. Even better, children under 2 years old and season passholders can enjoy all events free of cost. No matter which event you choose, get ready to check out all that This Is The Place has to offer!

