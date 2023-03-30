Does your dog leave frowny piles of poo around your yard? Did you know that a solid poo is one of the best indicators of your dog’s gut health? Just as it is important to take care of our own gut health, the same is critical for your dog. It’s no secret that pet owners everywhere want the best for their four-legged friends—and “the best” starts with their diets! One of the most commonly asked questions by pet owners is whether or not their pets are getting all of the nutrients they need from their food.

While most dog foods provide 100% complete nutrition, they are often full of fillers that aren’t good for your furry best friend. Not all dog foods are built the same and just like humans, dogs need high quality, nutritious ingredients in their food like meat, vegetables, and super foods like seaweed. That’s right—seaweed! Believe it or not, seaweed is a superfood loaded with tons of natural health benefits capable of aiding several aspects of a dog’s health. Keep reading to learn about just a few of them.

Intestinal and Digestive Health

With an average of 24.5 grams of soluble fiber and 21.8 grams of insoluble fiber per 100 gram serving, seaweed is known for its incredibly high fiber content. Seaweed’s high levels of fiber aid with digestion, and it also has a plethora of prebiotics that can help soothe stomach sensitivities. Not only is seaweed a natural source of fiber and prebiotics but it also includes anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and anti-rheumatic properties to help support all aspects of the canine intestinal tract. On top of all these great benefits, you’ll notice that your dog’s poos are more solid, making your life easier.

Overall Immune Health

Seaweed is rich in antioxidants, which fight cell damage caused by free radicals. By protecting against cell damage, antioxidants can help protect against infection and inflammation, as well as increase overall health and longevity. On top of being rich in antioxidants, seaweed is also rich in other vitamins such as iron, magnesium, and iodine. It’s also a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids.

Skin and Coat Health

Speaking of Omega-3 fatty acids, the amount of them found in seaweed make it the ultimate coat supplement for pets. Not only do Omega-3 acids have a positive effect on the coat, but they also nourish skin deeply—providing pets suffering from dry, itchy, or allergy-ridden skin with relief. In fact, seaweed can also prevent dandruff, making it the perfect preventative measure for pet parents.

Supreme Source Super Premium Dog Food Is The Perfect Source Of Seaweed

Looking for an easy way to supplement seaweed in your dog’s diet? Look no further than Supreme Source Super Premium dog food. With Super Seaweed in every recipe, Supreme Source provides superior nutrition for your dog, and with 6 great tasting, high protein recipes, your dog is sure to keep coming back for more. Don’t wait, make the seaweed switch today. Find Supreme Source Premium Dog Food at your favorite local retailers today including Winco, Smith’s, Harmons, Macey’s, and Fresh Market, or find at a retailer near you.

Do Their Digestion A Solid. Literally.

