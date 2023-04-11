Hoopes Vision is revolutionizing how patients see the world using state-of-the-art technologies and individualized approaches to restore eyesight—and EVO Visian ICL is transforming lives for the better—eliminating the hassle of glasses, contact lenses and dry eye.

People who are nearsighted often find glasses inconvenient for a variety of reasons, especially when glasses are lost or damaged. Contacts may sound better, but they can lead to adverse effects, such as irritation, abrasion of the eye or lid, burning, infection, lens intolerance, and corneal edema (swelling of the midsection of the cornea)—EVO ICL is a real solution that’s giving people perfect vision 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I have used ICL (Implantable Collamer® Lens) technology for the past 17 years, “ says Dr. Phillip C. Hoopes, Jr. of Hoopes Vision. “Because of our reputation as a clinical research center and our experience with patient care, we were selected to be a study site for the Evo ICL FDA research study.

“Hoopes Vision was selected to place the first EVO ICL in the state of Utah following FDA approval, which was performed by Dr. Moshirfar. I trust the EVO ICL procedure for patients looking to correct nearsightedness and astigmatism, especially when laser vision correction may not be an option in cases of thin corneas and high prescriptions.”

EVO ICL for the treatment of Myopia

The EVO ICL (EVO) Implantable Collamer® Lens treats nearsightedness (Myopia), but also works in harmony with your natural eye. EVO ICL is made of Collamer, a stable, biocompatible, flexible material proprietary to STAAR Surgical.

EVO lenses are not hard and uncomfortable; patients love them because they are soft, pliable, and easy to implant in the eye due to their flexible structure. You won’t feel them, but you will notice the great vision you gain.

With EVO ICL, you can say goodbye to glasses or contacts, greatly improving your quality of life—you’ll appreciate this long-term solution every time you roll out of bed, when you wake up in the middle of the night, when you go swimming, and when you want to look your best without

any fuss. Glasses and contact lenses can be inconvenient and limit your daily activities, but EVO ICL’s cutting-edge technology removes these barriers so you can enjoy life more.

If you’re considering both EVO ICL and LASIK, you may be wondering, “What’s the difference?” Both procedures are effective and provide sharp and clear vision. EVO ICL and LASIK each take 20-30-minute, however, with LASIK, corneal tissue is removed from the eye, which can cause “dry eye syndrome.” EVO ICL does not remove corneal tissue; therefore, it does not cause the dry eye syndrome that’s commonly associated with LASIK.

Benefits of EVO ICL

● Short 20-30 minute procedure

● Minimally-invasive procedure

● Can be removed by your doctor

● Provides UV protection

● Long-term history

● No more dry eyes

● Sharp vision day and night

● Provides patients with “visual freedom”

Dr. Benjamin Buckner specializes in ophthalmology at Hoopes Vision in Draper, Utah, and he has had great success with EVO ICL. “What a joy it has been to have access to the ICL, “ says Dr. Buckner. “It is the tool that allows me to grant patients freedom in cases where other modalities of vision correction haven’t been appropriate.

“I use it in severe nearsightedness, astigmatism, dry eyes, some keratoconus, and in cases of thinner corneas where LASIK/PRK/SMILE would be less ideal. While every procedure has risks, I continue to be very pleased with the performance, reliability and safety of the ICL.”

EVO Visian ICL surgery is for those who want to enjoy life without the hassle of glasses or contacts. The Implantable Collamer Lens is technically a refractive implant that was designed to correct nearsightedness with or without astigmatism. One of the main reasons people choose this procedure is because it corrects their vision without removing any of their corneal tissue.

“I felt that it was time to upgrade my vision and ICL EVO was just the thing to help. It was an easy life-changing procedure that gave me the clear vision I needed. I can now enjoy life without the hassle of glasses and contacts.” ~ Aspen J., Hoopes Vision patient

Is EVO ICL right for you? EVO ICL treats an array of prescriptions from -3 to -20 diopters. Ask your doctor if you’re a good candidate for EVO ICL.

Hoopes Vision is located at 11820 State St., Draper, UT 84020. To learn more about EVO ICL, a life-changing procedure, contact Hoopes Vision at (801) 568-0200 or book a consultation online.