Joel Bikman knew he had to do something. As a long-time nutrition executive, he and his scientist brother had discussed creating their own health product for many years.

“We’d had some unfortunate health issues in our family, and we were convinced that diet improvements would have made a big difference,” said Bikman. “And with the abundance of confusion and so many poor solutions out in the marketplace, we knew the time was right for us to help people get healthier.”

The problem with the Standard American Diet (SAD)

From the time that the US government first set dietary guidelines in 1977, the food industry has completely shifted the types of foods they produce, mostly to our overall detriment. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the weight of the average adult American today is nearly 30 pounds more than that of the average adult American in 1977.

“When I first heard that statistic, I was blown away,” said Bikman. “While it may have been well-intentioned, the government unwittingly started us all down an unhealthy path, and our weight and health have only suffered for it.”

For a variety of reasons, the government had been on the search for a way to “fix” diet for some time. With the support of one dubious study, they determined that the culprit was dietary fat and later introduced the infamous “food pyramid” that vilified natural healthy fats in favor of an increase in the consumption of refined unhealthy carbohydrates. The results on the nation’s health and weight couldn’t have been worse.

“You need protein and healthy fats to thrive, but carbohydrates are the least necessary for the average person,” said Bikman. “The health and weight challenges we’re seeing today are mostly because of that misguided shift in diet.”

The ‘fat’ secret

Bikman learned that increasing the consumption of healthy fats may be the most important change you can make, supporting metabolic health, brain health and more.

“Fats were treasured by our ancestors, because they were the most nutrient-dense substances they could eat,” said Bikman. “Fats nourish your brain, help you feel satisfied, curb your desire for sweets, and even help train your body to burn excess body fat.”

Not all fats are created equal, however. Heavily processed seed oils from soy, corn and canola are particularly harmful, while fats from olives, coconuts, cocoa butter, ghee and fermented fat sources like those found in apple cider vinegar are uniquely beneficial.

Power of protein

“You hear all kinds of competing theories and opinions on protein,” said Bikman. “Protein is essential, especially as you age, but we’ve learned that it needs to be consumed in conjunction with fat, just as is found in nature.”

The best types of protein, according to Bikman, are whey, egg whites and collagen. He emphasizes that those have the highest biological value, offer the most complete essential amino acid profile, and support lean and toned muscle, healthy joints, cartilage and bone health.

The essential boost to your diet

“In an ideal world, everyone would have the knowledge, time, discipline and budget to plan, purchase and prepare perfect meals,” said Bikman. “But it simply doesn’t happen; people get busy, they get stressed and they make unhealthy choices that harm their health and weight.”

It became apparent to Bikman that they could be part of the solution to help people achieve their best health more quickly, and especially to assist those that don’t always have the time, knowledge or discipline to eat healthy. In response, they created HLTH Code Complete Meal.

“We’re fortunate to have a leading metabolic scientist as our formulator and co-founder and have consulted with nutrition experts to ensure that HLTH Code Complete Meal is based on meaningful research, not fads,” said Bikman. “An incredible amount of work went into making this nutritionally optimized, yet it also tastes amazing.”

Bikman says these carefully formulated meal shakes are designed to promote healthy weight management, gut health, brain health, even hair, skin and nail health. HLTH Code Complete Meal features a beneficial, science-backed blend of protein, collagen, healthy fats, apple cider vinegar, probiotics, fiber, vitamins and minerals—with no added sugar or any artificial ingredients.

Solving hunger pangs the right way

When it comes to eating, it’s easy to consume plenty of calories and still feel hungry. This is because the calories consumed are not the right types of calories to provide essential nutrition. HLTH Code refers to this as “mis-nourishment” and it’s ruining many people’s health.

“Each HLTH Code Complete Meal shake is packed with optimized amounts of macro- and micro-nutrients to leave you feeling full and energized for hours,” said Bikman. “Yet it’s more convenient and affordable than virtually any meal you could make or buy.”

Bikman says the shakes are quick and easy to make: Just add two scoops of Creamy Vanilla or Chocolate Macadamia Complete Meal Powder to 8 oz. of cold water and shake or blend. For general wellness, he recommends replacing one meal daily. To reset your health or for weight loss, replace up to two meals per day.

“These are by FAR the BEST meal replacement shakes I’ve EVER had. and I’ve tried many. These win by a long shot. They taste like heaven PLUS they’re keto friendly, and I’m keto so win, win, win. 100% HIGHLY recommend them. Couldn’t love them more,” said one reviewer.

Another reviewer shares, “They are tasty. In addition, they fill me up and keep me full for the entire afternoon. I have managed to pass a weight loss plateau by using these as my lunch every day at work.”

Yet another review said, “I’ve been drinking this for 5 months to break my intermittent fast and I’m in my best shape and down 21 pounds. I can’t recommend this enough!! Plus it has a great flavor!! What’s not to love??”

Does HLTH Code make weight loss easy?

According to Bikman, the best health starts with the right blend of nutrition. Increased energy; feeling more vibrant; a stronger immune system; a clearer mind; improved gut health; and an improved appearance are some of the benefits from improving one’s nutrition.

“The comprehensive benefits of HLTH Code Complete Meal are especially helpful if you’re trying to lose weight,” said Bikman. “We know that weight loss is rarely easy; there has to be the right changes in both hormones and caloric balance to signal to the body that it’s time to start burning, not storing, fat.”

Bikman adds that based on the best available studies on human metabolism, in addition to exercise, HLTH Code Complete Meal helps people lose weight without the need for counting every calorie.

