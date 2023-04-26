Tired of feeling self-conscious about your smile? Does the embarrassment of missing teeth and/or severe tooth decay prevent you from smiling in pictures or at social functions? If so, it might be time to consider a change. Full smile rehabilitation with dental implants can be recommended for patients with severe tooth decay, missing teeth, or other dental ailments. The procedure can address both the teeth on the top and bottom of the mouth—helping to fully restore dental functionality as well as facial aesthetics.

What Is Involved in Getting a New Smile?

There are many things to think about when considering a new smile. First, it is important to meet your surgeon. They can listen to your goals and discuss options on how to best meet them. Your surgeon may take X-rays, photographs, and digital impressions of your existing teeth and smile during your consultation.

After a personalized plan has been developed, a set of small titanium tooth root replacements, known as dental implants, are placed to provide support and retention of your new teeth. These dental implants are often crucial to meet your goals. Often, when multiple implants are used in creating a new smile, they can be used to provide new teeth the same day.

When considering the procedure, it’s natural to feel apprehensive about the recovery process! The good news is that some people can return to work as early as a few days after the procedure. While patients may experience some swelling and tenderness after the procedure, these symptoms are often controlled by over-the-counter medications and usually clear up within three days. Additionally, there are other non-narcotic options available that your surgeon can discuss with you.

Depending on your specific goals, your surgeon can discuss with you in detail the amount of time to finalize your new smile. At the completion of your treatment, your beautiful new smile can be fully functional, natural-looking, and a comfortable solution to missing or damaged teeth.

Who Should I Contact for Full Mouth Dental Implant Consultation?

When it comes to oral health, there is no room for compromise. That’s why it’s important to choose an ADA recognized board-certified oral surgeon. ADA recognized board-certified oral surgeons have met rigorous education, training, and experience standards, and can provide their patients with consistent, quality care. By choosing an ADA recognized board certified oral surgeon for your new smile, patients have the peace of mind of knowing that they’re in the hands of a skilled professional with the necessary expertise.

At Utah Specialty Dental Group, not only is our team of oral surgeons ADA recognized, but we understand that each patient is unique and requires a personalized tailored treatment plan. That is why we take the time to thoroughly assess each patient’s individual needs to create an optimal solution to meet their oral health and esthetic goals. Our surgeons are located throughout the greater Wasatch Front from Ogden to Provo.

If you’re considering full mouth dental implants to correct missing or damaged teeth, contact our team at Utah Specialty Dental Group and schedule a consultation appointment today.

