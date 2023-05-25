This 2023 season, the Utah Shakespeare Festival invites you to believe in the transformative power of live theatre with its Believe Campaign. The campaign aims to create a sense of connectivity and celebrate the shared human experience that the Festival’s productions provide.

This season, prepare to be enchanted by a fantastic lineup of productions: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, A Raisin in the Sun, Timon of Athens, and Coriolanus. Alongside these captivating performances, the Festival offers backstage tours, seminars, orientations, and nightly free Greenshows to enhance your experience.

The Believe Campaign was inspired by the Festival’s founder, Fred C. Adams, who believed in the power of storytelling and its ability to transform lives. From its humble beginnings at a laundromat in Cedar City, the Utah Shakespeare Festival has grown into a Tony Award-winning organization, entertaining over 130,000 people every season.

The Festival believes in artfully telling stories that broaden our perspectives and enliven our imaginations. They aim to expand horizons and deepen understanding for audiences of all ages through camps, classes, tours, seminars, and other resources.

The creative process behind the Believe Campaign involved crafting a timeless and sturdy logo featuring a silhouette of a male figure, female figure, or child to represent the power of storytelling. In addition, the starry sky accompanying the logo nods to Adams’ life motto, “Look up,” – a beautiful reminder to appreciate the wonders around us.

When you attend the Utah Shakespeare Festival, you become part of a community that believes in the power of theatre. It’s not just about the plays, the tarts, the actors, the staff, the theatres, or the grounds – it’s about the entirety of the experience that makes it unforgettable. The Believe Campaign seeks to capture and share this feeling with patrons.

The Festival believes that communities and lives improve at the intersection of arts, humanity, and society. So they invite you to come and listen, sing, dance, heal, and live at the Festival – all you need to do is believe in the power of theatre.

What’s On

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s luxurious tale of fairies, dreams, and moonlight. This popular comedy features actors Amar-Malik Culbreth as Lysander and Kayland Jordan as Helena.

Romeo and Juliet is Shakespeare’s most romantic and well-known tale of “star-cross’d lovers” featuring Ty Fanning as Romeo and Naiya McCalla as Juliet.

Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical is an enduring love story featuring Allie Babich as the vivacious Emma and Rhett Guter as Mr. George Knightley.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedic and ill-fated play-within-a-play featuring Chris Mixon as Dennis and Jeffrey Marc Alkins as Jonathan.

A Raisin in the Sun is a theatrical masterpiece that breaks down racial barriers, featuring Corey Jones as Walter Younger and and Maureen Azzun as Beneatha Younger.

Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens explores friendship, wealth, and the foibles of a materialistic society. It features Elijah Alexander as Timon and Jasmine Bracey as Lucullus.

Coriolanus is one of Shakespeare’s rarely-produced plays that focuses on themes of ambition, family, love, and power. James Ryen will play the hot-headed Coriolanus, with Anastasha Blakely as Valeria.

Use code DesNews23 for $10 off regular price tickets– subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2023 season, visit bard.org or call 800-PLAYTIX.

