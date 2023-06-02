Full of good weather, food, and friends, summer is the perfect season for corporate events and company parties! Though a great opportunity to reconnect and bond with coworkers in a warm, relaxing setting, it can be tricky to determine what the best venue is for a corporate event or company party. Especially if your business is smaller or larger than average! Fortunately, Utah is home to some truly spectacular options that are sure to impress even the most discerning of party-goers. Whether looking for something casual and relaxed like a picnic in the park, or something more formal like a dinner in a banquet hall, here are a few of Utah’s best options for corporate events and company parties.

Indoor Banquet Halls on the Wasatch Front

Summers in Utah are known to be beautiful, but they can be a little unpredictable. If you’re planning an event and want to ensure you and your guests remain comfortable regardless of the weather, an indoor banquet hall is the way to go. Thankfully, there are plenty of options to choose from along the Wasatch Front. A local favorite is The Pack Home. The space boasts a certain historic charm (and it should, the place was designed in the 1800s as a place for meetings) and is capable of accommodating up to 72 guests inside for dinner. For a larger option capable of handling groups of any size, the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City offers spacious seating that can accommodate 200+.

Outdoor Venues In Utah

In Utah, there’s no shortage of stunning outdoor venues to choose from. For those who want to embrace the rugged side of things, the Storm Mountain Picnic area can offer the perfect backdrop for your event—but come equipped with your own caterer! However, if you’re looking for something with a little more in terms of catering, decorations, and space without sacrificing natural beauty, the Miller and Pioneer Pavilions at This Is The Place are sure to impress. The Miller Pavilion is perfect for intimate gatherings of no more than 150 guests, while the larger Pioneer Pavilion can accommodate larger groups of up to 300 with ease. With standard decorations provided, and the option to add rental decorations to fit any theme, these pavilions are perfect for any team outing.

Large Venues For Large Companies

The Garden Place at This Is the Place offers an ideal setting for companies looking to host a large corporate event. With a unique blend of rustic elegance and the warmth of a mountain lodge, this venue has something for everyone. The open beam ceiling and a beautiful large rock fireplace make for a stunning indoor setting that can accommodate up to 350 guests for dinner and a larger space can accommodate 500 stadium seats. Outside a set of gorgeous doors open up to a beautiful patio offering a mountain view, a stunning waterfall, and a massive outdoor fireplace—an idyllic outdoor space that can accommodate over 200 guests for dinner. Alternatively, Snowbasin Resort is a great option for companies looking to host large groups in a beautiful environment with indoor and outdoor options.

Schedule Your Company Party Today

Though there are tons of gorgeous venues to enjoy throughout Utah, the scenic beauty and flexible amenities of This Is The Place Heritage Park makes it the perfect place for your next corporate picnic or party. From stunning views of the Wasatch Front to plenty of options for activities and entertainment, this venue provides the perfect backdrop for the corporate gathering you’ve been envisioning. And with lush grassy areas, shady shelters, and large convention spaces, there’s truly something to accommodate groups of any size. The summer season books up fast—contact This is The Place today to book your corporate party!

