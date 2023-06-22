Opening June 21, the Utah Shakespeare Festival will offer over three months of enchanting productions. Running Monday-Saturday and offering four different shows daily, along with a free nightly Greenshow, there’s ample opportunity to believe in the power of theatre and attend this season.

In the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre:

Seating over 900 patrons in a lovely outdoor space, our Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre is the ultimate place to enjoy a night of theatre. The classic Elizabethan-inspired architecture offers an unforgettable experience of watching Shakespeare under the stars–literally. We can’t wait for you to see our very own replica—boasting startling similarity– to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s luxurious tale of fairies, dreams, and moonlight. This popular comedy features actors Topher Embrey as Bottom and Cassandra Bissell as Hippolyta/Titania.

Romeo and Juliet is Shakespeare’s most romantic and well-known tale of “star-cross’d lovers” featuring Ty Fanning as Romeo and Naiya McCalla as Juliet.

Max Gallagher as Puck in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 production of A Midsummer Nights Dream. (Photo by Karl Hugh. Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2023.) Karl Hugh

In The Randall L. Jones Theatre:

The Randall is an indoor modern theatre, offering a comfortable theatrical experience– no matter the weather. Built to expand our productions to musicals and more, the theatre was dedicated in 1989 and is named after a Cedar City Native–known as the father of tourism.

Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical is an enduring love story featuring Allie Babich as the vivacious Emma and Rhett Guter as Mr. George Knightley.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedic and ill-fated play-within-a-play featuring Chris Mixon as Dennis and Melinda Parrett as Annie.

A Raisin in the Sun is a theatrical masterpiece that breaks down racial barriers, featuring Corey Jones as Walter Younger and Kayland Jordan as Ruth Younger.

The Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre:

This intimate theatre was designed to produce smaller shows for the Festival and is home for our new plays program, highlighting the “Shakespeares of tomorrow.” Seating approximately 200 patrons, the space is designed in a box-like shape, with audience members surrounding three sides of the stage to ensure there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens explores friendship, wealth, and the foibles of a materialistic society. It features Elijah Alexander as Timon and Jasmine Bracey as Lucullus.

Coriolanus is one of Shakespeare’s rarely-produced plays that focuses on themes of ambition, family, love, and power. James Ryen will play the hot-headed Coriolanus, with Sheila Tousey as Volumnia.

Rhett Guter (left) as Mr. Knightley and Allie Babich as Emma, in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 production of Jane Austen’s Emma the Musical. (Photo by Karl Hugh. Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2023.) Karl Hugh

Beyond the Stage - Enriching Festival Experiences:

The Festival experience extends beyond the stage. Immerse yourself in a range of educational and engaging activities. Our seminar series and orientations offer insight into the themes and historical context of the plays. Go behind the scenes with backstage tours, interact directly with the actors during talk-backs, and revel in the spirit of Elizabethan entertainment at our free nightly Greenshows. These add-on experiences are an integral part of our festival, designed to enhance your understanding and appreciation of Shakespeare’s timeless works.

Use code DesNews23 for $10 off regular price tickets– subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2023 season, visit bard.org or call 800-PLAYTIX.

Follow us on Instagram (@utahshakespeare) and Facebook (Utah Shakespeare Festival) to stay up-to-date on announcements, behind-the-scenes content, and more!