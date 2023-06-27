Dental implants are becoming an increasingly popular option for people who want to restore their smile and replace missing teeth. While traditional options like bridges and dentures were once the only option, dental implants today offer several advantages. Below, we will explore ten reasons why you should consider getting dental implants in order to fully restore the functionality (and aesthetics) of your smile.

No Change to Taste and Speech

Patients need not worry about dental implants affecting how they taste or talk. Unlike dentures, dental implants don’t affect your speech or taste. The implants are fused with your jawbone and function like natural teeth, so you can eat and speak just as you would naturally.

Natural Look and Feel

Not only do dental implants function like natural teeth, but dental implants look and feel just like natural teeth, too. Unlike dentures, which can slip and cause speech difficulties, implants are fixed in place surgically, making them an excellent option for people who want to permanently restore their smile and self-confidence.

Compatible with Existing Teeth

Dental implants can be seamlessly integrated into your existing teeth. This means that you can replace just one missing tooth, or several teeth, without needing to compromise existing healthy teeth by placing a crown on them to anchor a bridge.

Long-Term Cost Savings

While dental implants are initially about 15-20% more expensive than options such as dental bridges, they offer long-term cost savings. Unlike bridges that require frequent replacements over the course of a lifetime, dental implants offer a more permanent solution that can last a lifetime with the right care. Additionally, bridge replacement may not be an option if the decay has spread and the teeth are no longer capable of supporting the bridge.

Because dental implants are a permanent solution, you won’t have to worry about a tooth supporting the bridge decaying, making it a more viable and long-lasting option. While they may be pricier in the beginning, dental implants offer significant cost savings in the long run, making them a wise investment for anyone seeking a solution to missing teeth.

Low Maintenance Compared to Dentures

Speaking of proper care routines and maintenance, dental implants require no special maintenance beyond regular brushing and flossing. This makes them a convenient low-maintenance option compared to dentures that require a specialized care routine.

Implants Preserve and Maintain Jawbone

Dental implants are surgically fused to the jawbone, so the implants help to stimulate the jawbone just like natural teeth would—preventing bone loss and preserving jawbone health. Preserving the jawbone helps to maintain facial structure and prevent the sagging that typically occurs with missing teeth.

Implants Don’t Decay Compared to Teeth Supported by Bridges

Dental implants are made of materials that are not susceptible to decay or cavities. Those with dental implants won’t have to worry about tooth decay, unlike with bridges or natural teeth.

No Cavities

Since dental implants are made of a strong, specialized material that won’t decay, you also won’t have to worry about tooth pain caused by cavities ever again. With dental implants, you can rest assured that your implants will remain decay and cavity-free.

Implants Are Built to Last

Dental implants are known for their durability and longevity, thanks to the materials that help prevent cavities and decay. With proper care, dental implants can last for decades, or longer, making them an excellent oral health investment.

Reliable Procedure

Dental implants are commonly placed by board-certified oral surgeons using state-of-the-art materials and techniques, have a high success rate, and are a reliable procedure for restoring missing teeth.

Over time, dental implants are a more cost-effective long-term investment in your oral health and overall wellness than other treatments. They are highly dependable, durable, easy to maintain, and often look just like normal teeth. What’s more, when compared to other dental solutions, dental implants are uniquely able to preserve and even stimulate jawbone health.

If you’re considering dental implants to restore or repair your smile, contact Utah Specialty Dental Group for a consultation appointment. Investing in quality dental implants will not only bring greater longevity to your smile but will also improve your quality of life. Having healthy teeth is much more than just vanity; it’s essential for preventing an array of medical problems that can arise from poor oral hygiene over time. Don’t wait any longer—contact the Utah Specialty Dental Group team today to schedule a consultation.

