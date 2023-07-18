The Festival proudly presents three spirited and sparkling plays this season. The Play That Goes Wrong offers chaos and comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is filled with magic and madness, and Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical is both heartwarming and humorous.

At first glance, these plays seemingly have nothing in common, but at their heart, all are meant to entertain and enamor audience members.

The Play That Goes Wrong

This show is a comedic and ill-fated play-within-a-play. Director Geoffrey Kent pared down the entirety of the play into this description: “What you are about to witness is essentially a ‘greatest hits’ roller derby of a show that contains all of the worst things to ever befall an actor in front of an audience.”

Melinda Parrett has returned to the Festival as Annie, with Chris Mixon as Dennis and Jim Poulos as Max.

This hilarious comedy of epically preposterous proportions will have you on the edge of your seat– or falling out of it with laughter!

Corey Jones (left) as Oberon and Max Gallagher as Puck in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Karl Hugh Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2023

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s dreamy tale of fairies and moonlight is one you won’t want to miss. Immerse yourself in a world of breathtaking costumes, the timeless tale of the power of real love, and midsummer madness.

Director Jessica Kubzansky noted: “everyone discovers they’re in the midst of fantastical, magical, mischievous, illogical, nightmarish, hilarious adventures.”

Actor Ty Fanning has returned to the Festival as Demetrius, with Corey Jones as Oberon, and Naiya Vanessa McCalla as Hermia.

This comedy will have you entranced in its mystical world and result in you asking yourself; “Am I dreaming, too?”

Allie Babich (left) as Emma Woodhouse and Rhett Guter as Mr. Knightley and in the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 production of Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical. Karl Hugh. Copyright Utah Shakespeare Festival 2023

Jane Austen’s Emma The Musical

A love story featuring the imperfect but lovable Emma, this play encapsulates a heroine on a journey of self-discovery, entwined with humor and vibrant musical numbers.

Director Valerie Rachelle compared the production to champagne: “Bubbly, elegant, romantic, fun, effervescent, and yes, a little silly at times.”

Don’t miss out on Allie Babich as Emma Woodhouse, Laura Brennan as Harriet Smith, and Rhett Guter as Mr. Knightley.

This musical will have you smiling from ear to ear– or leave you with a toothache because it is just so sweet!

