Outdoor cooking season is here and there’s nothing quite like the smell of perfectly seasoned meat cooking through the backyard. However, if you’ve been less than impressed with the turnout of your meals so far, use these tips to learn more about temperature, clean-up, seasoning tricks, and more. With these tips, anyone can navigate even the hottest of summer cook-offs like a true pro. Get the meat on ASAP—it’s almost time to eat!

Cooking With Wood Pellets Develops Richer Flavors

Looking to develop richer, smokier flavors when smoking meats? Try using wood pellets! Not only do they add flavor depth and complexity, but they’re incredibly easy to use. Choose from flavors such as Apple, Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite, etc.; with a little experimentation, anyone can find their favorite flavor combination.

Looking to develop richer, smokier flavors when smoking meats? Try using wood pellets! Not only do they add flavor depth and complexity, but they're incredibly easy to use. Choose from flavors such as Apple, Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite, etc.; with a little experimentation, anyone can find their favorite flavor combination.

Wood pellets are poured into the hopper at the beginning of the cooking process. Smokers need fuel to cook, and flavored wood pellets are a great way to fuel your smoker and infuse food with rich flavors throughout the entire cooking process.

“Season” Your Griddle For Easier Cleanup

Summer grilling is the epitome of outdoor fun, but the clean-up process can be daunting. The solution? Coat the griddle plate with a light layer of canola oil prior to grilling to help prevent sticking (Traeger has the full tutorial). Repeat the process as often as is necessary for a griddle plate that is darker, smoother, and easier to clean because food doesn’t stick.

For tough, baked-on messes that you can’t get rid of, use a mixture of vinegar and water, and let it soak for five minutes before rinsing and wiping away with a towel or cloth (skip the wire scrub brush, it could cause damage). After rinsing, apply another round of seasoning and repeat as needed to prevent food from re-sticking.

Invest In A Good Thermometer

Whether preferred rare or well-done, the secret to delicious meat of any kind lies in temperature control. For example, it's best to cook white meats, such as chicken, at around 350 degrees, rotating them often throughout the process to ensure an even cook. Similarly, pork calls for 400 degrees while steaks are best cooked at 450 degrees and only rotated 3-4 times to ensure a nice sear.

Additionally, every grill master (novice or expert) should invest in a quality, accurate meat thermometer to check the interior temperature of the meat throughout the process.



Cut Is Crucial

Believe it or not, the way the meat is cut could impact its texture and taste. The way to correctly cut meats after the resting period has wrapped up is called cutting “on the bias.” Generally, all meat should be cut this way to prevent a fibrous, tough-to-chew texture. To cut on the bias, locate where the grains of the meat intersect and cut vertically.

Of course, a dull knife can make this a difficult and frustrating task! Sharp knives not only make the process easier but they also make the meat look more presentable on-plate. Follow this guide to ensure your knives are properly sharpened for the best cut and texture on any meat.

