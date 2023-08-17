Don’t Miss Art at The Park This September

Art enthusiasts, get ready to celebrate! Coming up this September 7th, 8th, and 9th at This Is The Place Heritage Park, is the annual Art at the Park event. With over 75 local artists exhibiting their stunning work publicly, attendees will have the opportunity to admire and purchase some of the most exquisite pieces. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an appreciator of fine art, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in a beautiful, outdoor setting just outside of downtown Salt Lake City.

Connect With Local Artists

Not only can you browse dozens of pieces of different artwork at this year’s event, but attendees can experience the excitement of the creative process. At the event, attendees can watch and interact with artists such as Jenny Johansen, Martin Blundell, Kirk Harmon, and Sarinda Jones as they bring their visions to life. After all, there’s no better way to immerse yourself in art than by connecting directly with the artists. Find the full list of artists showcasing at artattheparkutah.com.

Purchase Art

After exploring the gallery and getting to know the artists behind the pieces, why not take your favorite piece of artwork home with you? With prices ranging from $100 - $10,000, there’s a work of art fit for every budget. By bringing a beloved work of art into your personal space, it’s easy to experience its magic every single day! Plus, how fun would it be to say that you watched and interacted with the artist behind the piece as it was being created?

Visit This Is The Place Heritage Park

Located just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, near the mouth of Emigration Canyon, This Is The Place Heritage Park is one of Utah’s premier attractions. Feel free to explore things at the park like the historical train rides and activities like panning for gold after the conclusion of the event. There’s shopping too—find old-fashioned treats at the classic ZCMI store and souvenirs from books to designer jewelry at The Gift Shop at the Visitor Center. If you’re hungry afterward (and who wouldn’t be?) stop by the Huntsman Grill for a meal, or visit Brigham’s Donut Shop for donuts that are made fresh daily.

Get Tickets to Art At The Park

Attendees of all ages are invited for two whole days of free art exhibits on Friday, September 8th from 12:00 - 9:00 PM and on Saturday, September 9th from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM. But those looking for a more exclusive experience, there are limited tickets available for a private showing on September 7th from 5:00 - 9:00 PM. This is a unique opportunity to see the art exhibits before they open to the public the following day. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to enjoy some of the best art in town. Register using this link to secure your spot! So mark your calendar, invite a few friends, and head on over—this event is a can’t-miss!

