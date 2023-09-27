Calling upon active aging seniors and caregivers! Are you faced with the challenge of navigating through a sea of senior-related information and services? Are you seeking answers to questions about senior care, but unsure where to begin your search or who to contact for assistance? We bring you excellent news: The Senior Expo is your one-stop solution!

Recognizing the overwhelming task of researching, visiting, and contacting numerous senior care providers across the state, we offer a consolidated platform where you can access all the resources and information you require, all while enjoying a rewarding and FUN experience.

Here are five compelling reasons why you should not miss this year’s Senior Expo:

Nothing compares: This year’s expo stands as the largest senior services event along the Wasatch Front and Southern Utah. Within its confines, you can engage in numerous on-site health screenings and entertaining activities while accessing comprehensive senior care-related information and resources.

The offerings include complimentary health screenings and resources such as:



blood pressure checks

depression and diabetic questionnaires

lung function testing

joint and arthritis pain assessments

heart health programs

eye exams

hearing checks

balance assessments

flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Medicare

prescription evaluations

dental cleanings on-site

cognitive health assessments

instant home price quotes

information on housing options

care services

financial assistance

respite and Senior Day services

government and low-income housing resources.

Engaging activities such as Bingo (with 400 prizes!), pickleball lessons, and a dedicated caregiver program (1-4 pm on the first day of the event in Northern Utah, 10-1 in Southern Utah).

125+ Local Senior Care Providers: Over 125 reputable senior care providers will be present, ready to address your questions about low-cost housing, memory care, Medicare and Medicaid, veteran services, assisted living, and so much more.

All Inclusive for Seniors and Caregivers: Seniors, you don’t have to enjoy this expo solo! Bring your friends, partner, and maybe even children along and let them find invaluable information from knowledgeable providers and experts from across the state. Plus, you might even challenge them to a thrilling game of Bingo or pickleball. Our Ask-An-Expert format let’s you learn from hundreds of experts in one place and have fun in the process. You may even win prizes along the way. After all, giveaways are awarded every hour.

Free Admission: Need we say more? The admission to this enlightening event is entirely free, as the sponsors make sure you do not have to pay for admission!

Join us, along with 6,000 other Utah seniors and over 125 vendors, for two enjoyable and educational days at the Senior Expo. This year’s 3 expos will run on:



October 5 & 6, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy (9575 State St).

October 17 & 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis Conference Center in Layton (1651 North 700 West)

November 2 & 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George (1835 South Convention Center Drive)

We look forward to seeing you there!

Lastly, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our Senior Expo Platinum sponsors, SelectHealth and Seniors Blue Book, for their generous support in making this exceptional community event possible.

For more details and updates, visit www.seniorexpo.org or call 801-300-3225.