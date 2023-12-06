The holiday season is here, which means one thing for many people: gatherings, feasts, and festivities with friends and family. If you’re considering home improvements before the holidays, look no further than upgrading your kitchen or bath with new countertops.

New countertops in the kitchen and bath can instantly elevate your holiday hosting experience. Here’s why.

Impress your guests

First impressions count, and your countertops are often the focal point of your kitchen. New countertops can instantly transform the look of your dining space, giving it a fresh and modern feel. Whether you opt for the timeless elegance of granite or marble or the sleek sophistication of quartz, your guests will be in awe of your updated kitchen.

Create a gathering hub

The kitchen is often the heart of any holiday gathering. It’s where memories are made. With new countertops, you’ll create a welcoming space where family and friends can gather, chat, and even lend a hand with meal prep. You can entertain while cooking in a warm and communal atmosphere.

“Our customers rave about how their new countertops have transformed their kitchens, making them instant gathering places before, during, and after meals,” Scot Nichols, director of sales for Utah’s Bedrock Quartz said.

Showcase your style

Countertops come in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and materials, allowing you to express your unique style. Utah’s Bedrock Quartz has more than 100 quartz, granite, and marble choices. Whether you prefer a classic, rustic look or a contemporary, minimalist design, there’s a countertop option to match your aesthetic.

“If you’re not sure what color, texture or surface you’d like, designers at Bedrock Quartz will help you with design decisions that fit your style and budget,” Nichols said.

There are some exciting new trends in countertops you should be aware of, like waterfall legs and full-wall height accompanying tile designs that will have you and your guests loving every minute in the kitchen.

Customization for your lifestyle

Choosing new countertops allows you to tailor your kitchen or bath to your specific needs and preferences. For instance, if you’re an avid baker, you might opt for heat-resistant surfaces that are ideal for rolling out dough. Those who enjoy entertaining might prefer countertops with a built-in bar area, creating a dedicated space for mixing drinks and serving appetizers. Semi-professional cooks will want to look at the next generation of kitchen sink options.

Seamless design integration

When upgrading your countertops, consider how they integrate with other elements of your kitchen or bath. Coordinating colors and materials with your existing cabinetry, backsplash, and flooring can create a cohesive and visually appealing environment that truly reflects your personal style.

Enhance functionality

Holiday cooking and baking can be hectic, but the right countertops can make it an enjoyable experience rather than a chore. With new, durable, and spacious surfaces, you’ll have ample room to prepare multiple dishes simultaneously. And modern countertops are designed to withstand the rigors of cooking.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, new countertops offer an opportunity to optimize your kitchen’s layout. Consider integrated features like built-in cutting boards or pull-out storage solutions. This not only enhances functionality but also keeps your kitchen organized, making meal prep easy.

Effortless cleaning

Holiday festivities often result in a messy kitchen, but with new countertops, cleaning up is a breeze. Modern materials are resistant to stains and easy to wipe clean without the use of harsh chemical cleaners, allowing you to spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying the company of loved ones.

Avoid last-minute stress

Renovations can be stressful, and last-minute kitchen or bath demolition is never a good idea. By planning ahead and installing new countertops before the holiday season, you’ll avoid unnecessary stress and ensure everything is in place during party time.

“It doesn’t make sense to have the biggest gatherings of the year when you’re in the middle of a remodel,” added Nichols. “Bedrock Quartz can help create your dream kitchen now, so it’s ready for all your holiday events, and for your family to enjoy for years of holidays to come.”

Boost resale value

Installing new countertops is an investment in your home’s value. When it comes time to sell, new kitchens and baths with high-quality countertops will significantly increase your home’s value. You’ll enjoy the benefits of your new countertops during the holidays and reap the rewards if you decide to sell down the road.

Professional installation for peace of mind

Entrusting your remodel to the right company ensures a seamless and hassle-free process. Utah’s Bedrock Quartz, a family-owned business with nearly 50 years of experience, has a highly professional process that ensures seven days from template (digital measurement) to installation. You really can have a new kitchen or bath in time for your big family gatherings and you can rest easy knowing that your renovation will be completed quickly and with the utmost attention to detail.

Upgrading your kitchen before holiday gatherings is a wise decision to enhance the overall experience for you and your guests. So, why wait? Get started on your kitchen or bath renovation now and make this holiday season memorable. Your newly transformed kitchen will be the gift that keeps on giving long after the last holiday decoration has been put away.

“Bedrock Quartz has locations in Layton, West Jordan, Murray, Pleasant Grove, Spanish Fork and St. George, where you can see and touch more than 100 countertop stone and tile choices,” Nichols said. “Everyone spends a lot of time in kitchens and baths. Let’s make them beautiful and functional, especially during the holidays.”