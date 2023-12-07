The billboards of the dog doing his business around town are indicative of one thing: that true canine health goes beyond skin level—it starts with regularity in the gut. The complex system of the canine intestinal tract is responsible for a lot more than just digestion. In fact, gut health plays a fundamental role in every aspect of canine physical health, from mental stability to immunity, and even appearance. That’s why it’s crucial to provide pets with the best possible food to keep their gut health, and health in general, in optimal condition. However, with dozens of dog food brands on the market, it can be tough for owners to distinguish which dog food can provide all the necessary nutrients to help our dogs thrive!

Quality Food = A Healthier Dog

To keep dog gut health in tip-top shape, look for dog food with super-food ingredients like blueberries, pomegranates, spinach, parsley, and organic super seaweed. Blueberries, pomegranates, spinach, and parsley are all great sources of natural antioxidants, which help protect dogs from damage caused by free radicals. Organic super seaweed, another powerful antioxidant, is also particularly effective for intestinal health because it’s full of prebiotics! Prebiotics help prevent the overgrowth of any bad bacteria by supporting the growth of the good.

Real protein, such as salmon or chicken meal, should also be the first ingredient in the dog food selected. As opposed to something processed with grain bi-product, real protein is full of proteins and vitamins that contribute to a healthy coat and skin. Additionally, high-fiber ingredients like faba beans, lentils, and peas provide the “roughage” needed to keep the canine digestive system running smoothly—a plus for dogs and their owners. Each of these powerful superfoods work together to create a gut biome that can handle anything and pass it with ease—even the leftovers stolen from last night’s dinner table!

Local Roots, Healthy Pooch

Looking for a brand with all of the important ingredients listed above? Supreme Source Dog Food should be at the top of your list. Known for their playful billboards around the Salt Lake Valley of a smiling dog squatting, the team behind Supreme Source knows just how important gut health is to overall dog health, which is why they’re shamelessly open about the impact of food on dog gut health and waste.

With a philosophy to “Do Better,” and a passionate love of pets, Supreme Source only selects the best quality materials—including organic super seaweed, real protein, blueberries, etc.—for use in their dog food products. Because of this, Supreme Source only creates safe, nutritious, delicious food that your dog and their digestive system is sure to benefit from.

Because they go above and beyond to promote the health and happiness of your furry family members, it’s obvious that Supreme Source is more than just a typical pet food brand. But what’s even more unique about Supreme Source is that they’ve been a family-owned business from Utah for over half a century! It’s rare to find a company that prioritizes both the health of our furry friends and their community. Plus, with decades of experience and expertise, it’s easy for pet owners to trust Supreme Source as the go-to option for dog food.

It’s time to take charge of your dog’s intestinal health in the New Year, and Supreme Source Super-Premium Dog Food is just the food for the job! Loaded with only the best ingredients such as real protein, organic super seaweed, and other powerful superfoods, it’s an ideal meal to protect your pup’s digestive system and support overall health. While there are many brands out there claiming to be good for your dog’s digestion, very few can match the quality and taste of Supreme Source Dog Food. Do Your Dog’s Digestion a Solid. Literally! — grab a bag of Supreme Source Dog Food from a retailer near you!