Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Sorry!

The page you are looking for cannot be found.

Latest Stories
House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, talks on the phone in the House chamber at the Capitol.
Opinion
Here are good things the Utah Legislature did this year
The Legislature considered over 1,000 bills and passed more than 500 into law. Here is a brief look at how an average Utah family will benefit.
By Brad Wilson
March 5, 2022 6:01 a.m. MST
Utah Utes women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts, wearing white, high-fives team members and staff
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball upsets Oregon, advances to Pac-12 championship game
Gianna Kneepkens scores a game-high 24 points on her 19th birthday to lead the Utes to a 80-73 win in Las Vegas
By Jay Drew
March 5, 2022 1:12 a.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean, center, celebrates with teammates after a victory.
Utah State Basketball
Justin Bean’s double-double leads Utah State over San Jose State 75-52
Justin Bean tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 75-52 win over San Jose State on Friday night.
By Associated Press
March 5, 2022 12:15 a.m. MST
merlin_2913068.jpg
Utah
What happened during the 2022 Utah Legislature? Everything you need to know
Lawmakers tackled a wide range of issues, starting out by once again flexing control over local COVID-19 restrictions in the early days of the session even as Utah’s cases were peaking from the omicron surge. From there, lawmakers wrestled with a $24 billion budget, tax cuts, spending on water, education and more. Here’s what happened
By Katie McKellarMarjorie Cortez, and 4 more
March 5, 2022 12:12 a.m. MST
merlin_2912974.jpg
BYU Basketball
Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore are fighting for rebounds — it’s a good thing for BYU
BYU’s freshman Fousseyni Traore steps up big time as effective rebounder in his first WCC appearance.
By Dick Harmon
March 5, 2022 12:06 a.m. MST
merlin_2913082.jpg
Utah
Utah Legislature approves massive $25 billion budget. Here are the highlights
As the curtain fell on the Utah Legislature’s 2022 general session on Friday evening, lawmakers put final touches on an over $25 billion budget — one that legislative leaders called the largest in state history. Here’s what it includes.
By Katie McKellar
March 4, 2022 11:58 p.m. MST
BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope reacts as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Loyola Marymount Lions in the second round of the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
BYU Basketball
BYU sets up potential NCAA Tournament-deciding showdown vs. USF with win over LMU
The BYU Cougars beat the Loyola Marymount Lions at the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.The Cougars will now play the San Francisco Dons, with an NCAA Tournament bid potentially at stake.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
Photo of a basketball
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Panguitch and Piute to face off in 1A championship
Panguitch and Piute, the No. 1 and 2 seeded teams in the tournament, are set to face off in the championship Saturday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By David Anderson
March 4, 2022 11:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2913004.jpg
Utah Utes
There’s making history, and then there’s what Utah did against Minnesota
The Red Rocks made all kinds of history Friday night in their final home meet of the season, including the best score by any team this season and three perfect 10s.
By Trent Wood
March 4, 2022 11:37 p.m. MST
Photo of a basketball
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Piute, Tabiona to face each other in 1A girls’ championship
Both candidates for the 1A girls basketball state championship punched their tickets with come-from behind victories Friday night at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. T
By David Anderson
March 4, 2022 11:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2913076.jpg
Utah
Utah Legislature passes last-minute ban on transgender female athletes; Gov. says he’ll veto
In the last few hours of the Utah Legislature, Republican Sen. Dan McCay proposed an all-out ban on transgender female students participating on girls sports teams.
By Ashley Imlay
March 4, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
chvrches.jpeg
Perspective
How religion helped teens during the pandemic — and one way it didn’t
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
By W. Justin DyerAli Crandall, and 1 more
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A woman bids a man goodbye after boarding a train bound for Lviv, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Faith
Ukrainians are streaming out of the country. What are faith-based organizations doing to help?
As fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, U.S. groups are calling for the government to repair the system that offers support to refugees.
By Mya Jaradat
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The property purchased by Mike and Chantell Sackett in northern Idaho.
The West
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Members of the BYU and Utah Valley University Air Force ROTC leave after folding an American flag during graveside services for Col. Gail S. Halvorsen.
Opinion
Thanks for tributes to the Candy Bomber
The Berlin Airlift played a major part in keeping the Soviet Union from dominating all of Europe after WWII. Gail Halvorsen’s idea of candy drops was no small part of this effort.
By Readers’ Forum
March 4, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
Quin Snyder frowns.
Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz can’t get anything going, get blown out by Pelicans
The Pelicans held the Jazz to just 90 points, the Jazz’s lowest scoring output since Dec. 9, 2019.
By Sarah Todd
March 4, 2022 9:19 p.m. MST
