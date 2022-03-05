Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, and others, prepare to board a C-17 cargo plane in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Utah
How do Utahns view the Afghanistan withdrawal? Look to political affiliation
A majority of Utah voters have an unfavorable view of how the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows.
By Kyle Dunphey
Sept 17, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
The events of Sept. 11, 2001 inspired Master Sgt. Christopher Caldwell of the Utah Army National Guard to join the war on terror.
9/11
9/11 compelled this soldier to join the National Guard. Now he’s devoted his life to it
The events of Sept. 11, 2001, stirred him to join the war on terror. It’s been a momentous ride for Master Sgt. Christopher Caldwell of the Utah Army National Guard.
By Lee Benson
Sept 10, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The Deseret News in news racks in Salt Lake City on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11
Inside the Deseret News newsroom on Sept. 11, 2001
With America under attack on Sept. 11, 2001, journalists at the Deseret News worked to put out an early edition of the newspaper. Staff members recall what that day was like in the newsroom.
By McKenzie Romero
Sept 10, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Earl Little and Corey Fuller, of the Cleveland Browns, with an American flag during pre-game ceremonies on Sept. 23, 2001.
9/11
How sports brought America together after the towers fell
Nobody would want to return to that day 20 years ago when airplanes were used as guided missiles, but we might want to return to the days and weeks that followed it.
By Doug Robinson
Sept 10, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
merlin_2883247.jpg
Faith & Leadership
Despite his anger, this priest offered a prayer of peace at ground zero
In the aftermath of 9/11, Father Bruce Nieli blessed bodies that were recovered at ground zero — an experience that taught him about reconciliation and peace.
By Mya Jaradat
Sept 10, 2021 11:30 a.m. MDT
9_11_Car_Smoke_Illustration_f.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: I watched the plane hit the Pentagon — then watched Americans become one
Whatever differences may have separated us beforehand, on those fateful days following 9/11, we were one — we were all Americans.
By Lance B. Wickman
Sept 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Retired Utah National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Morgan was at the Pentagon on 9/11.
9/11
He rescued victims at the Pentagon on 9/11. Then he had to survive PTSD
Now retired Utah National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Morgan has suffered PTSD since his traumatic experience at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. As the 20th anniversary of that day approaches, Morgan talked about how his life has changed.
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Margaret Wahlstrom stands at the 9/11 memorial at the Utah State University Botanical Center in Kaysville.
9/11
Remembering the Utahns who died in the 9/11 attacks on New York, Washington, D.C.
Utahns who lost loved ones on 9/11 or who were in New York or Washington that day have tried to move on with their lives. It has been more difficult for some than others the past 20 years.
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 9, 2021 9:19 p.m. MDT
Family members attend a vigil to honor the life and service of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
U.S. & World
Donald Trump called the family of a Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan. What did he say?
Trump has called several families of the 13 U.S. military members who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
By Dennis Romboy
Sept 9, 2021 12:45 p.m. MDT
merlin_2702440.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: Americans ignore the lessons of 9/11 by focusing on trivial things
The fervent animosity and distrust between Republicans and Democrats make Americans oblivious to the real threats to freedom
By Jay Evensen
Sept 9, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2882069.jpg
9/11
Growing up in a post-9/11 world
A conversation with three Utah millennials about what they remember from that terrifying day and how it impacted their lives.
By Katie McKellar and McKenzie Romero
Sept 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 flies toward the south tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept, 11, 2001.
9/11
Remembering 9/11 through its iconic images
Here’s a look back at some of the most iconic photographs from Sept. 11, 2001 from New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania when 2,977 people lost their lives in the worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
By Chuck Wing
Sept 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
President George Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 3 of the World series onb Oct. 30, 2001.
9/11
Seeing President Bush at Yankee Stadium brought hope for this father and son
A city marked by resiliency and optimism in the wake of a tragedy. My trip to New York influenced how I would later come to view it.
By Robert B. Sykes and Robert D. Sykes
Sept 8, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Ren Jensen carries American flags as he helps set up the Healing Field, a display of thousands of American Flags in Sandy, Utah.
Utah
Photo of the Day: Healing Field pays tribute to those killed 20 years ago on 9/11
The temporary Healing Field memorial located in Sandy displays thousands of flags honoring each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as Utah’s fallen military members and first responders. It has been sponsored by the Colonial Flag Foundation since 2002.
By Deseret News Photographers
Sept 8, 2021 9:38 p.m. MDT
Racers participate in LoToJa, which begins in Logan, Utah, and ends 203 miles later in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Sports
39th annual LoToJa race honoring those who sacrificed on 9/11
The popular cycling race between Logan and Jackson Hole paying homage to those who served and were impacted 20 years ago.
By Glenn Seninger
Sept 8, 2021 9:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2882315.jpg
Perspective
How the Olympic torch brought hope to a broken world after 9/11
About three months after the 9/11 attacks, Fraser Bullock, chief operating officer of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Games, joined the Olympic torch relay at a time it was especially meaningful.
By Fraser Bullock
Sept 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Catherine Raney Norman, Olympic speedskater and Salt Lake City-Committee for the Games bid leader, poses for a portrait at Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
9/11
How everything changed for the 2002 Olympics when the towers fell
Utah’s 2002 Winter Games had been expected to showcase how far the Olympic movement had come following the worldwide scandal surrounding Salt Lake City’s successful bid, but the first major international event held after 9/11 became the “Security Games,” and a place to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Sept 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The World Trade Center flag is presented by U.S. athletes and members of the New York Police and Fire departments at the 2002 Winter Games.
Perspective
The most touching memories from the 2002 Olympics: A flag, a choir and an anthem
What struck me most in the days after the attacks was the unity we felt as Americans for our country and for our countrymen and women.
By Mitt Romney
Sept 7, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Southwest planes are seen parked beside the Oakland International Airport tower on Sept. 11, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
9/11
‘Eerily silent’: How 9/11 changed airline travel forever
The 9/11 attacks led to fundamental changes to airline travel.
By Art Raymond
Sept 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Muslims_9_11_Religion.jpg
Faith
The fallout from 9/11 showed American Muslims the limits of religious liberty
For many Muslims, 9/11 was a wake-up call regarding the fragility of America’s constitutional protections.
By Kelsey Dallas
Sept 4, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
The fireboat John J. Harvey passes the Statue of Liberty on Friday, Oct. 28, 2011, in New York Harbor.
9/11
5 moments from 9/11 that shouldn’t be forgotten
The terrorists tried to destroy us, but acts of kindness, teamwork bolstered us instead.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 3, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
