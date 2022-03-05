A majority of Utah voters have an unfavorable view of how the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows.
The events of Sept. 11, 2001, stirred him to join the war on terror. It’s been a momentous ride for Master Sgt. Christopher Caldwell of the Utah Army National Guard.
With America under attack on Sept. 11, 2001, journalists at the Deseret News worked to put out an early edition of the newspaper. Staff members recall what that day was like in the newsroom.
Nobody would want to return to that day 20 years ago when airplanes were used as guided missiles, but we might want to return to the days and weeks that followed it.
In the aftermath of 9/11, Father Bruce Nieli blessed bodies that were recovered at ground zero — an experience that taught him about reconciliation and peace.
Whatever differences may have separated us beforehand, on those fateful days following 9/11, we were one — we were all Americans.
Now retired Utah National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Morgan has suffered PTSD since his traumatic experience at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. As the 20th anniversary of that day approaches, Morgan talked about how his life has changed.
Utahns who lost loved ones on 9/11 or who were in New York or Washington that day have tried to move on with their lives. It has been more difficult for some than others the past 20 years.
Trump has called several families of the 13 U.S. military members who died in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
The fervent animosity and distrust between Republicans and Democrats make Americans oblivious to the real threats to freedom
A conversation with three Utah millennials about what they remember from that terrifying day and how it impacted their lives.
Here’s a look back at some of the most iconic photographs from Sept. 11, 2001 from New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania when 2,977 people lost their lives in the worst terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.
A city marked by resiliency and optimism in the wake of a tragedy. My trip to New York influenced how I would later come to view it.
The temporary Healing Field memorial located in Sandy displays thousands of flags honoring each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as Utah’s fallen military members and first responders. It has been sponsored by the Colonial Flag Foundation since 2002.
The popular cycling race between Logan and Jackson Hole paying homage to those who served and were impacted 20 years ago.
About three months after the 9/11 attacks, Fraser Bullock, chief operating officer of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Games, joined the Olympic torch relay at a time it was especially meaningful.
Utah’s 2002 Winter Games had been expected to showcase how far the Olympic movement had come following the worldwide scandal surrounding Salt Lake City’s successful bid, but the first major international event held after 9/11 became the “Security Games,” and a place to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.
What struck me most in the days after the attacks was the unity we felt as Americans for our country and for our countrymen and women.
The 9/11 attacks led to fundamental changes to airline travel.
For many Muslims, 9/11 was a wake-up call regarding the fragility of America’s constitutional protections.
The terrorists tried to destroy us, but acts of kindness, teamwork bolstered us instead.
