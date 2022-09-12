Run to remember: Kentucky JROTC students honor 9/11 victims

Memorials across the United States are still being held to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, and new ways to remember them are being created 21 years later.

In Russellville, Kentucky, students from the JROTC and members of the community teamed up to run nearly 3,000 laps around Russellville city square. One lap for each victim.

Event planner and Logan County High School JROTC Battalion Commander Nevaeh Seawright told WBKO News that the school usually does in-class activities to commemorate the victims, but this time she wanted to do something different.

“We see 9/11 things all over, so we decided we wanted to expand our reach,” Seawright said.

Each participant got an American flag to hold while they walked or ran around the square, and a 9/11 victim’s name was announced before each lap. Community members were invited to participate.

Seawright said that this was a way for the JROTC to connect with the community. While she was young during the attack, she said she knows how the attack still affects many people and wanted to help.

The event impacted community member and sports radio host, Kige Ramsey, who said the event “meant the world to him.” He still remembers the moment he learned of the attack in his first-period health class.

Last year, Ramsey went back to the place where he first heard about the Twin Towers being hit. He remembers sitting in Russelville High School in classroom 31.

The principal’s voice came over the intercom and said something to the effect of, “We are all right right now,” Ramsey recounted to WBKO News. “‘We are praying for the victims who are affected by the tragedy in New York and Washington.’ I didn’t know what was going on.”

He participated in the event planned by Seawright to remember the victims and said he hopes future generations will continue to “keep their memory alive” like the students who are running in honor of those who died in the attacks.