Adjusting to the New Normal
Local golf courses making adjustments amid pandemic
By Jasen Lee
June 10, 2020 5:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2810069.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
How Utah’s theaters are prepping for the return of new movies
Hollywood studios are planning on bringing new releases to theaters starting in July. Will Utah — and the rest of the U.S. — be ready?
By Court Mann
June 9, 2020 10:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2810043.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Biking for Beatles music
Concertgoers mounted their bikes and removed their masks as they pedaled to their next destination. Five minutes later, they would place the masks back on for another round of Beatles songs.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
June 2, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2810065.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Face masks, drive-in shows and other ways live theater is changing during pandemic
A few theaters in Utah are reopening with strict social distancing measures, while others are finding new ways to stay connected with audiences
By Valerie Jones
June 1, 2020 5:54 p.m. MDT
merlin_2809554.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
When the coffee shop is a parking lot
The days of crowds congregating around tables or settling into comfy chairs are gone. Here’s how local coffee shops have adapted.
By Lois M. Collins
June 1, 2020 9:14 a.m. MDT
merlin_2778322.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Online farmers market blossoms in Salt Lake City amid virus
An online marketplace with a drive-thru pickup in Utah’s capital city is catering to more and more customers.
By Annie Knox
May 29, 2020 7:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2809506.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Librarians, visitors adapt to new practices for checking out materials
By Sahalie Donaldson
May 29, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
merlin_2809514.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
A day at Hogle Zoo is different, yet the same amid pandemic
Caution tape cordoned off all the statues at the zoo as well as the playground that would ordinarily be teeming with kids.
By Dennis Romboy
May 28, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
merlin_2778384.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Utah clubs walking fine line to allow return of live music
By Pat Reavy
May 26, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2778060.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Vet care goes curbside during pandemic
Just as in human medicine, veterinary practices halted elective procedures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
By Marjorie Cortez
May 25, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2778194.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Usual debut of outdoor swimming on hold but glimmers of splash time are in sight
While the state’s yellow/low risk zones allow for socially distanced swimming, many facilities in the state’s most populous county are going to be shuttered for the traditional Memorial Day debut.
By Art Raymond
May 24, 2020 7:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_2778216.jpg
Adjusting to the New Normal
Dancers across Utah find new ways to showcase their talents during pandemic
In what would have been a very busy competition and recital season, many young Utah dancers are just getting back to their studios after spending the last two months quarantined in their homes.
By Wendy Leonard
May 23, 2020 8:54 p.m. MDT
