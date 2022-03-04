Adjusting to the New Normal

Hollywood studios are planning on bringing new releases to theaters starting in July. Will Utah — and the rest of the U.S. — be ready?
Concertgoers mounted their bikes and removed their masks as they pedaled to their next destination. Five minutes later, they would place the masks back on for another round of Beatles songs.
A few theaters in Utah are reopening with strict social distancing measures, while others are finding new ways to stay connected with audiences
The days of crowds congregating around tables or settling into comfy chairs are gone. Here’s how local coffee shops have adapted.
An online marketplace with a drive-thru pickup in Utah’s capital city is catering to more and more customers.
Caution tape cordoned off all the statues at the zoo as well as the playground that would ordinarily be teeming with kids.
Just as in human medicine, veterinary practices halted elective procedures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
While the state’s yellow/low risk zones allow for socially distanced swimming, many facilities in the state’s most populous county are going to be shuttered for the traditional Memorial Day debut.
In what would have been a very busy competition and recital season, many young Utah dancers are just getting back to their studios after spending the last two months quarantined in their homes.
