High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal
Bonneville High School edged Alta 55-54 in 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah as Jake Williams converted a lay-up with five seconds remaining for the winning bucket.
In Wednesday’s preseason matchup at home against Alta, the Jaguars likely made the Sawyer family proud, with a 58-52 victory over the Hawks.
Behind the poised quarterback play of Jackson Brousseau, the Lehi Pioneers improved their record on the season to 6-2 by blowing out the Alta Hawks at home 49-14.
After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
The Brighton Bengals proved to be too much for the Alta Hawks, overpowering their way to a 19-5 victory in the quarterfinals of the Division A girls lacrosse tournament.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
The Tigers controlled the play throughout most of Friday’s contest but were dealt a big blow during the final two minutes of the first half.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
Here’s an in-depth look at the Alta Hawks football team heading into the 2020 season.
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
High school girls basketball: Over 4 seasons, Lehi has transformed from a 1-win team to one of the most exciting squads in Utah
The undefeated Pioneers — the best girls basketball team in the state — are now the state’s all-team leader in 3-pointers made in a season, passing Morgan, who made 172 in the 2013-2014 season
Jaden Brownell and Payton Smith combined for 45 points as Alta evened its Region 7 record at 3-3, just one game out of first place.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
High school football: Clutch plays help Alta overcome turnovers in 5A first round win over Box Elder
Alta sophomore center Cameron Fullwood scored an unlikely touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble return that proved to the be the difference in the win.
Alta owned the fourth quarter of play, outscoring the Pioneers 20-0 over the game’s final 12 minutes in securing a big region win.