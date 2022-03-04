Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal
Bonneville High School edged Alta 55-54 in 5A quarterfinals at the University of Utah as Jake Williams converted a lay-up with five seconds remaining for the winning bucket.
By James Edward
Feb 28, 2022 3:14 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — No. 1 Orem and Snow Canyon lose
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 4, 2022 11:46 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 25 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Orem’s Lance Reynolds and Alta’s Dylan Smith rush for a loose ball.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 5A’s top-ranked Orem holds off upset-minded Alta to improve to 12-0
By James Edward
Jan 4, 2022 10:30 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
Playing for its former head coach’s family, West Jordan secures a comeback victory over Alta
In Wednesday’s preseason matchup at home against Alta, the Jaguars likely made the Sawyer family proud, with a 58-52 victory over the Hawks.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 29, 2021 8:13 p.m. MST
Alta’s Mallory Goodfellow traveled to Guatemala to help families with construction projects and donate her time to schools.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2021 7 a.m. MST
Maple Mountain’s Allie Fryer pushes Alta’s Isabella Woods, leading to a yellow card and followed by a red card.
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Shootout propels Maple Mountain past Alta, into 5A quarterfinals
By Bruce Smith
Oct 12, 2021 9:50 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Jackson Brousseau throws for 5 touchdowns in Lehi’s 49-14 win over Alta
Behind the poised quarterback play of Jackson Brousseau, the Lehi Pioneers improved their record on the season to 6-2 by blowing out the Alta Hawks at home 49-14.
By Tommy Bailey
Oct 1, 2021 11:17 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 7 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Timpview romps to emphatic 62-21 victory over Alta in Region 8 opener
After a tough pre-region slate sharpened Timpview’s edges, the Thunderbirds made an emphatic statement Friday night as a dominant force in the race for the 5A title.
By Brennan Smith
Sept 17, 2021 11:27 p.m. MDT
High School Football
High school football: Westlake scores 27 unanswered to top Alta 27-13
By Brennan Smith
Aug 20, 2021 10:53 p.m. MDT
Wasatch’s Edgar Garcia is the Deseret News 5A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
The Corner Canyon Chargers celebrate winning the 2021 Division A boys lacrosse championship.
High School Boys Lacrosse
High school boys lacrosse: ‘Ferraris’ of Corner Canyon take home Division A championship
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
By Tyler Haslam
May 29, 2021 9:04 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Brighton silences Alta in Division A quarterfinals behind star duo
The Brighton Bengals proved to be too much for the Alta Hawks, overpowering their way to a 19-5 victory in the quarterfinals of the Division A girls lacrosse tournament.
By Tommy Bailey
May 21, 2021 8:54 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:04 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Orem rebounds from a tough 2 minutes of play to beat Alta 24-14
The Tigers controlled the play throughout most of Friday’s contest but were dealt a big blow during the final two minutes of the first half.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 4, 2020 10:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
5A high school football takeaways: Farmington’s bounceback, dominant wins by Orem and Skyline highlight Week 2 slate
Orem handed East its first shutout since 2010, snapping a streak of 122 games
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 10:01 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Alta Hawks 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Alta Hawks football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 12, 2020 1:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
Orem and Timpview lead expected competitive Region 7
Three of last season’s final four teams came from Region 7, speaking loudly to the region’s overall strength.
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 3, 2020 6:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
Former Alta High School MVPs Kealia Watt, Michele Vasconcelos reunited with Chicago Red Stars
By Ryan McDonald
July 17, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 5A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:04 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls basketball: Over 4 seasons, Lehi has transformed from a 1-win team to one of the most exciting squads in Utah
The undefeated Pioneers — the best girls basketball team in the state — are now the state’s all-team leader in 3-pointers made in a season, passing Morgan, who made 172 in the 2013-2014 season
By Joe Coles
Jan 30, 2020 10:43 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Alta fends off Timpanogos rally for critical Region 7 win
Jaden Brownell and Payton Smith combined for 45 points as Alta evened its Region 7 record at 3-3, just one game out of first place.
By James Edward
Jan 21, 2020 10:06 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 5A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 5A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:04 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 5A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Clutch plays help Alta overcome turnovers in 5A first round win over Box Elder
Alta sophomore center Cameron Fullwood scored an unlikely touchdown in the fourth quarter on a fumble return that proved to the be the difference in the win.
By James Edward
Oct 25, 2019 11:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
Previewing Week’s 9 top matchups in Utah high school football | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 8, 2019 9:35 a.m. MDT
Sports
Recapping Week 8 of Utah high school football | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 7, 2019 12:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
Game of the Week Moment, Reliving Alta’s comeback win over Lehi | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 5, 2019 10:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Alta stays ‘in the hunt’ after Hawks rally past Lehi with fourth-quarter surge
Alta owned the fourth quarter of play, outscoring the Pioneers 20-0 over the game’s final 12 minutes in securing a big region win.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 5, 2019 7:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Orem opens Region 7 play with a narrow road win at Alta
By Bruce Smith
Sept 6, 2019 11:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Find out teams 15 to 6 in the Deseret News Rewind top 25 Utah high school football rankings
By High School Rewind
Aug 15, 2019 3:09 p.m. MDT
Load More