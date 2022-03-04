Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
American Fork’s Evan Young, wearing white steals the ball from Syracuse’s Kaden Ericksen
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
merlin_2910700.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Friday’s games — including No. 18 Syracuse stunning No. 2 Davis
By James Edward
Feb 25, 2022 11:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2909326.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: American Fork boys, Lone Peak girls repeat as 6A state champs
By James Edward
Feb 19, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2854075.jpg
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims
Previous state record had stood for over a decade
By James Edward
Feb 18, 2022 5:05 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games, including an OT thriller
By McCade Pearson
Jan 18, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
week21.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 21 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 3, 2022 6:06 p.m. MST
American Fork and Bingham face off in a high school boys basketball game in American Fork.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bingham overcomes slow start to take down American Fork
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 30, 2021 10:32 p.m. MST
corner_canyon_logo.0__2_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon cruises into 6A semifinals with 45-28 win over American Fork
By Brennan Smith
Nov 5, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
american_fork_logo.jpg
High School Football
High school football: American Fork survives upset bid from gritty Riverton squad to march on in 6A playoffs
American Fork narrowly beat Riverton 20-13 in a 6A second round state tournament playoff game at American Fork on Friday.
By James Edward
Oct 29, 2021 11:23 p.m. MDT
American Fork’s Avalon Mecham looks ahead as she runs in the 6A girls cross-country state championship.
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: Farmington boys, American Fork girls walk away with 6A titles (with complete results)
By Bruce Smith
Oct 27, 2021 9:08 p.m. MDT
Skyridge’s McCae Hillstead, wearing a white jersey, runs past American Fork’s Hunter Clegg
High School Football
High school football: McCae Hillstead leads Skyridge to win over American Fork
Skyridge leaned heavily on junior quarterback McCae Hillstead to pick up the win.
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 13, 2021 11:55 p.m. MDT
Top_12_Varsity_Boys___Region_1.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 6A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
Lone_Peak_HS.png
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak powers past American Fork in thrilling victory
Lone Peak kept its Region 4 record unblemished with a 27-21 victory over American Fork.
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 25, 2021 12:11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2884713.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon continues winning ways against American Fork in battle of unbeatens
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 17, 2021 11:52 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
American Fork’s Fisher Ingersoll is this year’s Deseret News Mr. Baseball.
High School Baseball
American Fork’s Fisher Ingersoll named Deseret News Mr. Baseball following spectacular 2021 season
Fisher Ingersoll is arguably the state’s best all-around athlete and holds scholarship offers to BYU for baseball and football.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 7 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
American Fork High School baseball dominated the 6A state basketball tournament at UCCU Ballpark in Orem this year.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork puts punctuation mark on dominant 2021 season by winning 6A state championship
American Fork’s sweep of rival Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series clinches 10th state title in school history as the Cavemen finished 2021 with a 30-1 record.
By James Edward
May 29, 2021 5:55 p.m. MDT
american_fork_logo.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork settles in, takes Game 1 from Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series
American Fork beat Pleasant Grove 9-6 in Game 1 of 6A state championship series.
By James Edward
May 28, 2021 10:25 p.m. MDT
merlin_2872116.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Marquee 6A title game showdown set as top seeds American Fork, Pleasant Grove advance on Wednesday
By James Edward
May 26, 2021 10:37 p.m. MDT
Pleasant Grove High School baseball coach Darrin Henry congratulates his players following a 6A baseball state tournament win at UCCU Ballpark in Orem.
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork and Pleasant Grove stay on collision course for 6A championship showdown
By James Edward
May 25, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2867665.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: American Fork bests Skyridge, sets up battle of unbeatens next week against Pleasant Grove
By Tom Ripplinger
April 30, 2021 8:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
pjimage__17_.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys basketball: Deseret News 2020-21 Players of the Year were dynamic two-way players
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 9:30 a.m. MDT
merlin_2861829.jpg
High School Sports
High school boys lacrosse: Camden Oswald’s five goals lift American Fork over Region 4 rival Lone Peak
By Tom Ripplinger
March 30, 2021 11:07 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856593.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Westlake gets sweet revenge on region foe American Fork to claim spot in 6A championship game
By James Edward
March 4, 2021 9:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2854113.jpg
Sports
High school boys swimming: A year full of firsts concludes with American Fork winning its first 6A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 20, 2021 11:17 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
copper_hills_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: No. 3 seed Copper Hills eases past American Fork to advance to 6A semifinals
By Bruce Smith
Nov 5, 2020 10:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2838424.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Davis gets redemption against American Fork, claims 6A title on Annie Haycock’s OT goal
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 10:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837396.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: American Fork and Davis win to set up rematch of 6A state championship
American Fork shut out Fremont while Davis blasted past Pleasant Grove during Tuesday’s semifinal action.
By Brandon Gurney
Oct 20, 2020 10:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830850.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Fremont upsets Herriman in OT, Lone Peak survives in penalties in second round of 6A playoffs
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833418.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Riverton earns rare win over Bingham, while Lone Peak rolls past Skyridge
Weber pulls out last-minute win over Davis to keep Region 1 title hopes alive
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2020 7:58 a.m. MDT
merlin_2051204.0.jpg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 6 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 9:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827627.jpg
High School Sports
High school football: 3 quarterbacks in Utah on pace for record-setting season in 2020
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart, American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and North Sanpete’s Landon Bowles all on pace for 50-plus touchdowns
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 7:25 p.m. MDT
skyridge_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Skyridge serves a strong statement with a 41-9 win over American Fork
The Falcons took it to the Cavemen early and often during Friday’s surprisingly lopsided contest.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 18, 2020 10:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_809181.0.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dynamite Region 4 highlights week 6 slate as five teams are still undefeated
Corner Canyon, Skyridge, American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak all went 5-0 in the preseason
By James Edward
Sept 16, 2020 5:33 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829367.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: American Fork’s Maddux Madsen steals spotlight with whopping 9 TD passes
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:47 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827633.jpg
Sports
High school football: Defense leads out for American Fork in 31-21 win over Timpview
The Cavemen defense picked up the offense considerably in Thursday’s win over the T-Birds
By Brandon Gurney
Aug 20, 2020 10:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827611.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: American Fork continues perfect start, defeats Bingham 5-2
By Joe Coles
Aug 20, 2020 8:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826757.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
