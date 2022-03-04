High school boys basketball: Evan Young’s defensive intensity sparks American Fork’s 6A quarterfinal victory over Syracuse
American Fork picked up its third straight playoff win with a 60-43 victory over Syracuse.
High school swimming: Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist breaks 500-yard freestyle state record during Friday’s 6A state meet prelims
Previous state record had stood for over a decade
High school football: American Fork survives upset bid from gritty Riverton squad to march on in 6A playoffs
American Fork narrowly beat Riverton 20-13 in a 6A second round state tournament playoff game at American Fork on Friday.
Skyridge leaned heavily on junior quarterback McCae Hillstead to pick up the win.
Lone Peak kept its Region 4 record unblemished with a 27-21 victory over American Fork.
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Fisher Ingersoll is arguably the state’s best all-around athlete and holds scholarship offers to BYU for baseball and football.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school baseball: American Fork puts punctuation mark on dominant 2021 season by winning 6A state championship
American Fork’s sweep of rival Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series clinches 10th state title in school history as the Cavemen finished 2021 with a 30-1 record.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
High school baseball: American Fork settles in, takes Game 1 from Pleasant Grove in 6A championship series
American Fork beat Pleasant Grove 9-6 in Game 1 of 6A state championship series.
American Fork’s Jaxon Kohler, Lehi’s Noa Gonsalves, Cedar City’s Dallin Grant, Juab’s Ty Allred, Layton Christian’s Jerheim Elder and Panguitch’s Kyler Bennett are the 2020-21 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
American Fork shut out Fremont while Davis blasted past Pleasant Grove during Tuesday’s semifinal action.
6A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Riverton earns rare win over Bingham, while Lone Peak rolls past Skyridge
Weber pulls out last-minute win over Davis to keep Region 1 title hopes alive
Corner Canyon’s Jaxson Dart, American Fork’s Maddux Madsen and North Sanpete’s Landon Bowles all on pace for 50-plus touchdowns
The Falcons took it to the Cavemen early and often during Friday’s surprisingly lopsided contest.
Corner Canyon, Skyridge, American Fork, Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak all went 5-0 in the preseason
The Cavemen defense picked up the offense considerably in Thursday’s win over the T-Birds
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs