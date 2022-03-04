Whether through conducting, performing, arranging, composing or teaching, Barlow Bradford has elevated Utah’s already robust music scene through his tireless passion and in-depth musical knowledge.
In an era of ease, we have to manufacture humbling experiences for our kids. That’s not a bad thing.
The surging suicide numbers among teens can’t be solved easily, but I believe acceptance is key.
Beatrix Potter was as delightful as the characters she created. She struggled through a challenging, often unsympathetic, childhood, youth, and even womanhood before her gifts bloomed and she found her own happiness.
For Utahns, the new “Vikings: Beyond the Legend” exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah may be more than a casual stop between the dinosaurs and the lapis lazuli.
Actor John Boyega, who plays the First Order-turned-Resistance fighter, said Tuesday that his character will be a “big deal” in the upcoming eighth Star Wars film
Best-selling author Dan Wells joins the show to discuss the state of the Star Trek franchise. Dan and host Adam Mangum discuss the movies, the upcoming TV series and more.
David Ivers announced on May 3 that he has accepted the artistic director position at another regional theater and will be stepping down from the Utah Shakespeare Festival later this month.
Turning professional is not easy. It takes sacrifice and courage. But when we find our life’s mission, that’s where the magic happens.
You may not have the luxury of hand-picking where you live. But research shows you can come to love it anyway.
The recently Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” (TV-MA) tells the story of a teen girl who took her life as a result of several instances that she recorded on a series of tapes. This story gives another side to the coin from those affected by suicide.
The tale of a mermaid who falls in love with a prince and is willing to give up her life under the sea for a life on land is brought to the stage as Ballet West’s annual family series returns with its production of “The Little Mermaid.”
I’m so grateful to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where this idea of a bonded sisterhood isn’t just an artistic portrayal — it’s an actuality.
There’s a new trailer for “Cars 3,” and it looks as if the franchise — often filled with lighthearted jokes and excitement — may take a darker tone.
What can a nearly forgotten set of 58 masterful etchings by a man once called one of the great artists of the 20th century tell us about the state of religious art in America?
From rediscovered manuscripts to triumphs of the human spirit, 2015 was a terrific year for books.
Natural History Museum of Utah holds its third annual Indian Art Market Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.
The Urban Arts Festival on Saturday offered visitors a variety of live music and performances on three stages, as well as access to food trucks and live street art exhibits. Many artists claim the festival as a beginning to their careers.
The 39th annual Utah Arts Festival is poised to bring a variety of local, national and international art to Salt Lake City.
The work of Jann Haworth, creator of the “SLC Pepper” mural in downtown Salt Lake City and co-designer of the cover art for the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” will be featured at Modern West Fine Art beginning June 19.
The traveling exhibition “Deco Japan: Shaping Art and Culture, 1920-1945,” on display at the BYU Museum of Art, gives audiences a look at the effects of modernity and cross-cultural interaction in the years preceding and during World War II.
Giving legs to ‘The Little Mermaid’: Artists at Hale Centre Theatre work together to stage immersive Disney musical
The creative minds at Hale Centre Theatre are more than up to the many challenges they face as they work in their areas of expertise to bring Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” its main character and — they hope — the audience to their feet.
A knotty exhibit being created for Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Philadelphia will honor the pontiff’s teachings by letting visitors acknowledge the challenges in their daily lives.
an two dozen paintings that depict life and landscape during different seasons in the heart of North Dakota’s oil boom, including workers operating machinery, a train loaded with shale crude and pickup trucks lined up outside a church, will be showcased for the first time next month.
With an impressive roster of artists, Bountiful’s new Howa Gallery hopes to capitalize on new artistic territory in Davis County.
A vacant building in Logan will host a 25-by-25-foot mural as part of its renovation. The project has been approved by city officials, but had a slow start gaining community acceptance.
It’s taken more than a decade of leaps of faith, frugal living, earnest prayer and hard work, but things are working out for artist J. Kirk Richards.
An art exhibition at the Granary Art Center examines how one of Utah’s geological wonders has influenced the artistic experience.
Jonathan Bailey has been visiting prehistoric cultural sites in the San Rafael Swell since he was 6 years old. The 20-year-old artist from Emery County says he’s seen a recent spike in vandalism at the sites, something he attributes to the Internet.
James Luceno’s new novel, “Star Wars: Tarkin,” details the life of one of the emperor’s most ruthless agents, Grand Moff Tarkin. The book sees Tarkin and Darth Vader in pursuit of pirates as Tarkin’s early life is told in flashbacks.
“The James Miracle” is a short book that packs a poignant lesson about relationships in a meaningful way.
In Level 7: Invasion, from Privateer Press, three to five players lead coalitions of nations as they battle against the evil alien Hydra. Players must trade resources, deploy military units, and work with an alien scientist to develop a super weapon.
The genius behind films like “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away” is among those being presented with the honorary trophy at this year’s Governors Awards, commemorating his incalculable contributions to filmmaking.
Twenty or so people who were children when they posed in the 1940s for their neighbor Norman Rockwell in the small Vermont town of Arlington are reuniting Saturday to share their memories of the great American artist who once lived in their midst.
Dennis Probasco knows exactly who to blame for the fact that he always winds up at the tail end of a parade he’s never witnessed in 64 Fourth of Julys.
Grammy-winning Best New Artist Bon Iver warmed a sold-out gathering of hipsters at Red Butte amphitheater Tuesday night with lead singer Justin Vernon’s haunting falsetto and achingly honest lyrics.
Read an excerpt from “How Will You Measure Your Life?” by Clayton M. Christensen.