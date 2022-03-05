Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Angels of the Greatest Showman

Local talent joins movie cast of ‘The Greatest Showman’
David Osmond and April Meservy join Tom Thumb and other cast members from the movie, “The Greatest Showman,” in the Hollywood on Broadway production of “Angels of the Greatest Showman” coming to Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Feb. 8-9.
Jan 16, 2019 1 p.m. MST