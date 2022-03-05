Bethan Owen

Gov. Rick Perry was recently indicted on charges of coercion and abuse of official capacity, according to The Economist. While it sounds disastrous at first, could these charges actually benefit Perry in the long run?
Anonymous is a global network of online “hactivists,” hackers and Internet users who “often have little in common other than a willingness to insert themselves into red-hot social and political situations.”
Few books, let alone graphic novels, can successfully serve as a history lesson, an autobiography and a commentary on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict all at once, but that is what “Not the Israel my Parents Promised Me” has done.
In a recent interview with Jeffery Goldberg of the Atlantic, Hillary Clinton explained exactly how her foreign policy stance differs from President Obama’s, leading some to speculate that she is trying to distance herself from the president.
A small but determined number of Americans and Western Europeans are joining forces with jihadist groups in the Middle East, raising concerns that they will bring their extremist mentalities back to their home countries in dangerous ways.
Being a successful president of the United States is impossible, according to Chris Cillizza of the Washington Post. In this day and age, he wrote, no president can hope for an approval rating much higher than 50 percent.
“This fall,” reads the trailer for the upcoming film “The Interview,” “James Franco and Seth Rogan will try to assassinate Kim Jong Un.” Un, the ruler of North Korea, is less than thrilled at the premise of the film.
Speaker John Boehner is in the process of filing a lawsuit against President Obama for failing to uphold the law, according to Politico. The decision to press charges has been met with a wide range of opinions in the political sphere.
The relationship between the U.S. and Israel has been reintroduced into the public eye in the wake of the recent violence. As the U.S. reports on the events, some have argued that the mainstream media deliver biased news on the conflict.
Traditionally, the U.S. has never been as interested in soccer as other countries. However, the 2014 World Cup has seen a massive spike in American soccer fans, prompting a debate as to whether the U.S. could become a soccer nation.
Closely held corporations (such as the family-owned Hobby Lobby) are not required to provide birth control for employees if it goes against sincerely held religious belief, according to Monday’s Supreme Court ruling.
As summer begins, those with school-age children have to decide what these kids will do with their weeks off of school and how closely they will be monitored. But the amount of structure in kids’ free time makes a difference on how they learn.
In a rare display of unanimity, the House passed a bill designed to reform Veteran Affairs health services on Tuesday, The Washington Post reported. In the wake of the VA scandal, Republicans and Democrats have been able to ignore their differences.
Somaly Mam, the Cambodian anti-sex-trafficking activist turned celebrity figure, has recently come under fire for fabricating much of her personal history, including her purported years spent enslaved in a brothel, Newsweek reported.