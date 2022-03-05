clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Blendtec
https://www.deseret.com/authors/blendtec/rss
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Let’s ‘taco’ ‘bout our love for Cinco de Mayo
5 recipes that will make you say ‘OlÉ!’
By
Blendtec
April 30, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
4 protein-packed recipes to power up, refuel during spring sports season
Here are some great protein-packed recipes perfect for helping your sports star fuel up and then recover in a healthy, delicious way, all whipped up easily in your favorite kitchen blender.
By
Blendtec
March 29, 2018 9 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Fuel like an Olympic athlete: 5 recipes to reach your personal gold medal success
The diets of Olympic athletes focus on fruits, vegetables, and protein. These recipes are ideal for fueling your body toward your gold medal success.
By
Blendtec
Feb 27, 2018 9 a.m. MST
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 recipes to help you and your family power through resolutions
By the end of January or the first part of February, most New Year’s resolutioners have either let their new goals slide or have abandoned them entirely. That is especially true for resolutions centered on fitness, weight loss and health.
By
Blendtec
Jan 31, 2018 9 a.m. MST