Saturday, March 5, 2022
Peachy keen summer activities in Box Elder County
Grab your cowboy boots and peach-picking basket, because Box Elder County is just getting their summer festivities started.
By
Box Elder County
Aug 8, 2019 9:28 a.m. MDT
Come celebrate! Box Elder events mark 150-year railroad milestone
A sesquicentennial celebration in Box Elder County commemorates 150 years since the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads joined together on May 10, 1869. The community has planned events worthy of a drive to the scene of the historic event.
By
Box Elder County
April 16, 2019 9 a.m. MDT