Brian Nicholson

Four years ago, after Karen Guzman-Newton and her husband Scott Newton had spent around 12 years competing in cycling races in Italy, France and Spain, they decided to bring the Italian cycling tradition to Moab.
A race called Hurt in the Dirt might sound intimidating at first, at least to some. To others, it may sound like a challenge waiting to be overcome. Or to still others, it may just inspire a twinge of curiosity sufficient to elevate them from their couches and see what all the commotion is about.
After 12 years of explosive growth, the Get Out And Live Foundation announced Monday that the Ogden Marathon will be implementing a lottery registration format beginning with the 2013 race, making it only the second marathon in Utah to use the lottery system.
There are new products on the market to keep you safe in the outdoors. This product from Nathan Sports keeps you safe and offers the convenience of having access to your cash, without the sweaty bills.
When it comes to bike rides, I can’t think of a more pleasant 50 miles than riding around Bear Lake. The first time I did it was about a year ago. It was pretty difficult for me at the time, but since then, I’ve made about a dozen more trips around.
Back in February, the Boston Marathon changed its qualifying and registration guidelines, making it more difficult for the average runner to make it to one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.
Never has the motto for the Ogden Marathon been more fitting, “Utah’s Spring Run-off.” As the river was maxing its capacity, so were the buses hauling a record number of runners some 26 miles out of town for the eleventh annual race.