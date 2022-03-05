Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Brian Nicholson

Sports
Brian Nicholson: Despite incessant rain, more than 3,000 runners participate in Ogden Marathon
More than 3,000 participants gathered Saturday morning to brave the rain and cold for their chance to complete the Ogden Marathon.
By Brian Nicholson
May 18, 2013 5:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Brian Nicholson: Cyclists enjoy Italian flavor at Grand Fondo Moab bike race
Four years ago, after Karen Guzman-Newton and her husband Scott Newton had spent around 12 years competing in cycling races in Italy, France and Spain, they decided to bring the Italian cycling tradition to Moab.
By Brian Nicholson
May 4, 2013 8:45 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Brian Nicholson: Hurt in the Dirt brings local and national athletes alike
A race called Hurt in the Dirt might sound intimidating at first, at least to some. To others, it may sound like a challenge waiting to be overcome. Or to still others, it may just inspire a twinge of curiosity sufficient to elevate them from their couches and see what all the commotion is about.
By Brian Nicholson
Sept 4, 2012 4:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
Brian Nicholson: Ogden Marathon announces lottery registration
After 12 years of explosive growth, the Get Out And Live Foundation announced Monday that the Ogden Marathon will be implementing a lottery registration format beginning with the 2013 race, making it only the second marathon in Utah to use the lottery system.
By Brian Nicholson
Aug 15, 2012 12:58 p.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Ogden Marathon, Utah’s spring run off
After breaking registration records, the Ogden Marathon enjoys cool temperatures and a beautiful weekend.
By Brian Nicholson
May 29, 2012 4:29 p.m. MDT
Business
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to Run: New ID gadget ensures outdoor runners’ safety
There are new products on the market to keep you safe in the outdoors. This product from Nathan Sports keeps you safe and offers the convenience of having access to your cash, without the sweaty bills.
By Brian Nicholson
Jan 24, 2012 3:17 p.m. MST
Family
Brian Nicholson: Plan now for next year’s running season
Fall is for football... and planning next year’s running schedule.
By Brian Nicholson
Oct 18, 2011 3:31 p.m. MDT
A runner makes his way over a crest in the road at sunrise during the Deseret News Marathon on Monday, July 25.
Utah
Brian Nicholson: Deseret News Marathon: Pain to the 100th degree
Deseret News Marathon is not as easy as it looks, but still a worthwhile accomplishment to all who entered.
By Brian Nicholson
Aug 9, 2011 3:22 p.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to Run: Monster of a ride
When it comes to bike rides, I can’t think of a more pleasant 50 miles than riding around Bear Lake. The first time I did it was about a year ago. It was pretty difficult for me at the time, but since then, I’ve made about a dozen more trips around.
By Brian Nicholson
July 22, 2011 8:01 a.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to run: FIRST system offers variety for runners
A few years back, I read about a marathon training program that virtually guaranteed that by following its system, runners could shave 20 minutes off their fastest marathon time.
By Brian Nicholson
July 8, 2011 8:17 a.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Marathon Grand Slam off and running
If you haven’t heard of the Utah Grand Slam, it basically entails the completion of four marathons, chosen by the organizers, with the last one being the St. George Marathon in October.
By Brian Nicholson
June 30, 2011 10:36 a.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to Run: Gran Fondo Moab is an intense, exciting bike marathon
The Gran Fondo is a pleasant 60-mile ride, in the middle of red rock country at the beginning of May, with a “small” 5,700-foot climb in the middle.
By Brian Nicholson
June 17, 2011 9:53 a.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to Run: Boston Marathon changes the game
Back in February, the Boston Marathon changed its qualifying and registration guidelines, making it more difficult for the average runner to make it to one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.
By Brian Nicholson
May 27, 2011 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
Brian Nicholson: Yet again, Ogden Marathon doesn’t disappoint
Never has the motto for the Ogden Marathon been more fitting, “Utah’s Spring Run-off.” As the river was maxing its capacity, so were the buses hauling a record number of runners some 26 miles out of town for the eleventh annual race.
By Brian Nicholson
May 24, 2011 5:25 p.m. MDT
Family
Brian Nicholson: Reasons to run: A Lesson in Nutrition
Want to know what NOT to do prior to your marathon?? Read on...
By Brian Nicholson
May 13, 2011 8 a.m. MDT