Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association

700693346.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
150 years ago, Chinese workers in Utah played key role in Golden Spike connection
The connection of the transcontinental railroad in Utah in 1869 involved thousands of workers, including many thousands of Chinese immigrants.
By Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association
April 22, 2019 1 p.m. MDT