Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Cottonwood Coves

1380353.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 ways to save money, improve quality of life with a manufactured home
Ready to retire in your dream home? Manufactured homes offer comfort, convenience, cost-savings and even luxury.
By Cottonwood Coves
July 31, 2014 10 a.m. MDT
1369443.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
3 things that may surprise you about senior housing communities
In a retirement community featuring manufactured homes designed for 55 and older, seniors can not only enjoy peace and safety but take advantage of tax benefits of home ownership.
By Cottonwood Coves
July 8, 2014 10 a.m. MDT