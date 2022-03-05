clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Cottonwood Coves
https://www.deseret.com/authors/cottonwood-coves/rss
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 ways to save money, improve quality of life with a manufactured home
Ready to retire in your dream home? Manufactured homes offer comfort, convenience, cost-savings and even luxury.
By
Cottonwood Coves
July 31, 2014 10 a.m. MDT
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
3 things that may surprise you about senior housing communities
In a retirement community featuring manufactured homes designed for 55 and older, seniors can not only enjoy peace and safety but take advantage of tax benefits of home ownership.
By
Cottonwood Coves
July 8, 2014 10 a.m. MDT