David Self Newlin
Utah
Family makes 4-hour swim to shore after boat capsizes in Willard Bay
Good preparation and a little luck kept six people alive Friday night when their boat sank and left them floating in Willard Bay for several hours.
By
Alex Cabrero
and
David Self Newlin
Sept 1, 2012 5:51 p.m. MDT
Utah
Personal information accessed in hack of SLCPD website
A hacking collective known as Anonymous broke into the Salt lake City Police Department website Tuesday evening, and was apparently able to access the personal information of those who had registered with the site.
By
David Self Newlin
Feb 2, 2012 10:58 a.m. MST
Utah
BYU electrical engineers use light to beam music
Using a laser to beam music from one place to another? It’s not science fiction, it’s a reality.
By
David Self Newlin
Dec 22, 2011 1:40 p.m. MST
Utah
Salt Lake City is 6th most dangerous city for driving
The crossroads of the west has recently garnered a little attention for how dangerous those roads are.
By
David Self Newlin
Aug 11, 2011 4:10 p.m. MDT