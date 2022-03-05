clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo
4 reasons you really don’t want to miss the rodeo this year
Whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it at the new Days of ’47 Arena at Utah State Fairpark.
By
Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo
July 19, 2017 9:02 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake City: New roots for the 150-year-old rodeo
One of the West’s great traditions, the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo, has a new home in Salt Lake City.
By
Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo
July 18, 2017 9:04 a.m. MDT